How Sarah Huckabee Sanders Changed Through The Years

When you hear the name "Sarah Huckabee Sanders," one or more associations may come to mind. You might think of the Arkansas governor, which she currently serves as, or you might think back to President Donald Trump's former White House press secretary. If you know a bit about her family history, you may even link Huckabee Sanders to her father, Mike Huckabee, who also served as a Republican governor of Arkansas.

Yet despite her family name and upbringing, Huckabee Sanders has also worked hard in her own right, even if she was involved in political controversies and criticisms along the way. Whatever your politics, those in all parties can recognize that she has worked hard in her career, achieving several goals and historic milestones at a young age. Here, we take you inside this rapid professional and political transformation, starting at a young age and up through her win as governor.