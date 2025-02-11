Why Donald Trump's Attendance At Super Bowl 2025 Angered So Many People

History was on full display Sunday night when Donald Trump became the first sitting president to go to the Super Bowl — incorrectly putting his bets on who would win the game. Any presidential outing is a costly venture; the countdown to Super Bowl LIX brought a heap of national security down to New Orleans as they prepared for the president's attendance. With speculations about how much it cost taxpayers to have Trump in the audience, people are wondering why Trump's Department of Government Efficiency didn't interject.

A user on X, formerly Twitter, estimated the cost breakdown of the preparations for the president, writing, "Secret Service: $7M to $10M. Air Travel and Motorcade: $4M-5M. Stadium Security Upgrades: Additional metal detectors, bomb sweeps, security checkpoints: $2M. Local Law Enforcement: Overtime & personnel: $1M. Trump's Super Bowl attendance: $15 to $20M. Where's DOGE?"

While it hasn't been confirmed that these numbers are accurate, more X users expressed their outrage over the estimation. "While they are cutting spending on basic needs for feeding the poor and taking away their lifesaving medications. It's a disgrace!!" one Democratic user wrote on X. Another wrote: "Where is @DOGE @SenJoniErnst this is unacceptable — why don't you let us decide what we want to pay for — not this."

