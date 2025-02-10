Trump's Petty Post During Super Bowl 2025 Proves Taylor Swift Is Still His Ego's Biggest Threat
Donald Trump has made history in many ways; Trump was the first president to be indicted on federal charges, then the first to be convicted, and then the first convicted felon to be elected president. In a less dramatic first, he attended the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, making him the first sitting president ever to do so. And while Trump's Super Bowl prediction seemed to be in favor of the Chiefs, he still has ongoing bad blood with Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift appeared to get more boos than Trump when she appeared on the screen in the Superdome, and Trump noticed those reports and posted about it on his Truth Social account while he was at the game.
With the post, Trump seems to be gloating over getting more approval than the superstar singer. He doesn't appear to be getting over the fact that Swift endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election (and ended JD Vance along the way). A few days after that endorsement, Trump posted "I hate Taylor Swift" on his Truth Social account.
Donald Trump doesn't seem to be one to let go of his grudge against Taylor Swift anytime soon
It shouldn't really have come as a surprise to Donald Trump that Taylor Swift doesn't like him and wouldn't endorse him; Swift has been a critic of Trump for years. And with all those criticisms over time, it seems that Swift has been living rent free in Trump's head. So even after he won the election, he's clearly happy to feel like he's being seen as more popular than the singer. Swift has been a star for a long time, but her celebrity reached new heights with the Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024.
That level of fame and legions of adoring fans is something that we can imagine Trump would like for himself. He wouldn't want someone else (who doesn't like him) to get that kind of recognition. While he does have his MAGA followers, he also has to face protestors (something that doesn't often happen for Swift).
Before the game, Travis Kelce had diplomatically said that it would be an honor to have the president attend the big game, even while he must have known the animosity between Trump and Swift. Because as much as Swift may have said about Trump, the president has had plenty to say about her as well.