Trump's Petty Post During Super Bowl 2025 Proves Taylor Swift Is Still His Ego's Biggest Threat

It shouldn't really have come as a surprise to Donald Trump that Taylor Swift doesn't like him and wouldn't endorse him; Swift has been a critic of Trump for years. And with all those criticisms over time, it seems that Swift has been living rent free in Trump's head. So even after he won the election, he's clearly happy to feel like he's being seen as more popular than the singer. Swift has been a star for a long time, but her celebrity reached new heights with the Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024.

That level of fame and legions of adoring fans is something that we can imagine Trump would like for himself. He wouldn't want someone else (who doesn't like him) to get that kind of recognition. While he does have his MAGA followers, he also has to face protestors (something that doesn't often happen for Swift).

Before the game, Travis Kelce had diplomatically said that it would be an honor to have the president attend the big game, even while he must have known the animosity between Trump and Swift. Because as much as Swift may have said about Trump, the president has had plenty to say about her as well.