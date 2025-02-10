This A-List Celeb Got More Boos Than Trump At Super Bowl 2025 (& We're Not Surprised)

At the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to win the Super Bowl three times in a row, something that has never been done before. Another thing that's never happened before is having a sitting president attend the game. But this year, Donald Trump is in attendance; he's accompanied by two of his kids, Ivanka and Eric. (Trump's pregame Super Bowl prediction was, predictably, all about himself). Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is also at the game. And when the Jumbotron broadcast Swift, the Superdome crowd reacted, largely with boos. In comparison, when the camera panned to Trump during the national anthem, he seemed to be getting more cheers than Swift.

One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Trump cheered. Swift booed. What a time to be alive." Though there are some who think that Trump also got his share of boos, we're not super surprised that Swift was on the receiving end of some bad blood from the crowd. Swift got booed at the 2024 Super Bowl after she was seen downing a beer.

When the camera stayed on Swift and the boos continued, it was clear that she was noticing the reaction, though not, perhaps, that it was about her. She seemed to say, "What's going on?" as the yelling continued. "It was in that moment she realized that everyone doesn't love her," one person said.