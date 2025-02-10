This A-List Celeb Got More Boos Than Trump At Super Bowl 2025 (& We're Not Surprised)
At the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to win the Super Bowl three times in a row, something that has never been done before. Another thing that's never happened before is having a sitting president attend the game. But this year, Donald Trump is in attendance; he's accompanied by two of his kids, Ivanka and Eric. (Trump's pregame Super Bowl prediction was, predictably, all about himself). Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is also at the game. And when the Jumbotron broadcast Swift, the Superdome crowd reacted, largely with boos. In comparison, when the camera panned to Trump during the national anthem, he seemed to be getting more cheers than Swift.
One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Trump cheered. Swift booed. What a time to be alive." Though there are some who think that Trump also got his share of boos, we're not super surprised that Swift was on the receiving end of some bad blood from the crowd. Swift got booed at the 2024 Super Bowl after she was seen downing a beer.
When the camera stayed on Swift and the boos continued, it was clear that she was noticing the reaction, though not, perhaps, that it was about her. She seemed to say, "What's going on?" as the yelling continued. "It was in that moment she realized that everyone doesn't love her," one person said.
Taylor Swift has faced hate at NFL games before
The confusion over Taylor Swift's seeming confusion over getting booed at the Super Bowl continued on social media. One person wrote, "Is she really so oblivious? The NFL fan base isn't her fanbase. Why would people cheer for her?"
Then there were those who think that Swift legitimately didn't know what was going on. Someone posted: "I assume she didn't know she was on screen? which is probably why she was confused." It could also be that the crowd is more heavily skewed towards the Philadelphia Eagles, and so Swift, as a high-profile supporter of the Chiefs, would be a target of hate. In her 2023 Time Magazine Person of the Year profile, she talked about the attention (sometimes negative) that she gets when attending Travis Kelce's NFL games. "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast ... I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much, and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."
The last time Swift was at the Superdome, there weren't any boos. Instead, she was getting cheers as she was on her record-breaking Eras Tour. If there's one thing that Swift knows, though, it's that haters gonna hate. And we're sure she'll shake it off. Whether Kelce will be able to shake off a possible loss to the Eagles, we'll just have to wait and see.