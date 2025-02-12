Why We're Worried About Mariah Carey

Christmas is still a long way off, so all we want for the time being is to know if Mariah Carey is doing well. A fan recorded the legendary singer performing in Las Vegas as part of her Celebration of Mimi residency at the Dolby Live theater — and Carey did not look like the seasoned stage performer we know her to be. In the clip, which was posted to Instagram, she sings her mega-hit song "Fantasy," and while it sounded like she was hitting all the right notes (or the pre-recorded track was, at least), she tittered across the stage in slow motion and looked like she needed one of her backup dancers to make sure she didn't fall over. Wearing a pink bodysuit with a see-through sheer skirt that did her no favors in escaping plastic surgery rumors, Carey clutched her microphone tightly and stumbled through the song with little to no excitement or stage presence.

What made the video even more concerning was the noticeable difference between the Grammy winner and her backup dancers, with Carey nowhere close to matching their energy and appearing to desperately need their help. In fact, it looked like the same dancer who held the singer's hand to keep her in place and then had to rush to the other side of the stage to show her where to go next. And while we wish we could attribute this off-kilter performance to the steep high heels that Carey was wearing, we can't help but feel like the Barbie-adjacent outfit looks more like someone cosplaying as Mimi rather than Carey actually performing in one of her dazzlingly expensive outfits.

