Mariah Carey's Most Dazzlingly Expensive Outfits

Mariah Carey is many things, but being stingy with her money is not one of them, especially when she's treating herself. The music icon has amassed a staggering net worth of $350 million as of 2024, with her fortune only climbing every Christmas season thanks to her perennial hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." This has allowed Carey to not only let her twins with her ex-husband Nick Cannon — Monroe and Moroccan — live a lavish life but also accumulate an insane collection of designer clothing, shoes, and bags.

Advertisement

She gave fans a look at her massive closet in her New York City home for a Vogue video in 2017, revealing rows and rows of high heels, racks filled with long gowns, an entire section of La Perla lingerie, and two Hermes Birkin bags — including a pink one gifted by Floyd Mayweather. "I'm not as casual as most people," she jokingly said of her expensive taste.

Carey's collection has only grown since then, with the diva reportedly spending up to $1 million a month on various extravagant purchases, including designer clothes as well as hair and makeup. Cannon even once commented on his ex's lavish spending during a 2022 interview on "The Joe Budden Podcast," saying, "Mariah don't step out the house — it cost her $150,000, $200,000 just to walk out the house." Her lavish lifestyle reportedly has led to major money troubles for the "Queen of Christmas," but this hasn't stopped Carey from shopping at stores like Louis Vuitton and showing off new designer fits on social media or during her outings. Here are some of the most dazzlingly expensive outfits Carey has worn over the years.

Advertisement