Meet Tiger Woods & Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren's Blended Family

When Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren first met in the early 2000s, she notably wasn't interested in him romantically. However, after the pro golfer succeeded at getting Nordegren to go out on a date, the model realized she genuinely enjoyed his company, and their romance quickly took off. The happy couple married in 2004, and they subsequently welcomed two children together; Sam and Charlie Woods. Nordegren and Tiger ultimately divorced in 2010, and seven years later, she began a relationship with Jordan Cameron. They, in turn, share three children; Arthur, Zeta, and Freya. Nordegren is also stepmother to Tristan, Cameron's son from a previous relationship.

In the years since their divorce, the Swedish model and her pro-athlete ex have only strengthened their connection. "She is one of my best friends now, and it's all because of my kids," Tiger gushed to Time in 2015, sweetly adding, "My kids are more important to me than anything else in the world." The former couple has adopted a team approach to co-parenting. In addition, the iconic golfer has been impressively candid about taking responsibility for their breakup. In 2010, Tiger admitted to having multiple affairs and publicly apologized. Five years later, he got proactive about providing his kids with age-appropriate info, and planned to add more details as they got older.

As he explained, "I just want them to understand before they get to Internet age and they log on to something or have their friends tell them something." Over the years, Nordegren and her former husband have given their children plenty of love and quality time with both parents as they've worked to balance the needs of their blended family.

