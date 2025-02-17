Meet Tiger Woods & Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren's Blended Family
When Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren first met in the early 2000s, she notably wasn't interested in him romantically. However, after the pro golfer succeeded at getting Nordegren to go out on a date, the model realized she genuinely enjoyed his company, and their romance quickly took off. The happy couple married in 2004, and they subsequently welcomed two children together; Sam and Charlie Woods. Nordegren and Tiger ultimately divorced in 2010, and seven years later, she began a relationship with Jordan Cameron. They, in turn, share three children; Arthur, Zeta, and Freya. Nordegren is also stepmother to Tristan, Cameron's son from a previous relationship.
In the years since their divorce, the Swedish model and her pro-athlete ex have only strengthened their connection. "She is one of my best friends now, and it's all because of my kids," Tiger gushed to Time in 2015, sweetly adding, "My kids are more important to me than anything else in the world." The former couple has adopted a team approach to co-parenting. In addition, the iconic golfer has been impressively candid about taking responsibility for their breakup. In 2010, Tiger admitted to having multiple affairs and publicly apologized. Five years later, he got proactive about providing his kids with age-appropriate info, and planned to add more details as they got older.
As he explained, "I just want them to understand before they get to Internet age and they log on to something or have their friends tell them something." Over the years, Nordegren and her former husband have given their children plenty of love and quality time with both parents as they've worked to balance the needs of their blended family.
Sam Woods excels at soccer
Sam Alexis Woods was born on June 18, 2007. Tiger Woods' father, Earl Woods, had died just over a year earlier, and as a tribute, he and Elin Nordegren named her Sam. "My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born," the golfer divulged at a press conference at the time (via Hello! magazine). Since she was five, Sam followed in Nordegren's footsteps by playing soccer. By 2025, Sam was a high school senior playing varsity soccer. She noted her dad's positive influence on her approach to sports, proudly informing The Palm Beach Post, "He's always just told me to work your hardest and play for yourself, not for anyone else."
Back in 2018, Tiger spoke about the joy he got from sharing his love of athletics with his kids. "I get such a big kick out of watching them compete and play," he enthused to Golf.com. "It's so much fun to see how happy and passionate they are about soccer." In addition to soccer, Sam has participated in track and field, and she's also caddied with her dad while he plays golf.
Tiger and Nordegren's eldest child reportedly has plans to go to college at Stanford University, and it's likely to be a difficult adjustment for her dad. "I don't ever want her to leave home, my little girl," he admitted to Jada Pinkett Smith in 2021 during "A Round with Tiger." Although she hasn't committed to a major just yet, Sam might emulate Nordegren and study psychology.
Charlie Woods is a fellow golf enthusiast
Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren's second child, Charlie Axel Woods, was born on February 8, 2009. Charlie got his middle name from his maternal uncle Axel, who shared a super close bond with the Swedish model when they were kids. Like his sister, Sam Woods, Charlie was interested in soccer as a young kid. By age 11, Charlie had branched out to golf. Tiger noted that his son absorbed a lot by watching him play. In turn, the pro-athlete made a conscious effort to keep things light so Charlie could have fun with the sport.
"Let him go out there and be a kid, enjoy it," Tiger proclaimed on "Another Golf Podcast" in 2022. "Don't compare him to me, 'cause he's not me, he's Charlie [...] he's going to create his own path." In 2020, Charlie and Tiger competed in their first PNC Championship together, and their shared love of golf has only strengthened their father-son relationship. In the months leading up to the event they challenged each other to putting competitions, and they enjoyed hanging out as they chatted about the nuances of the game.
Besides golfing together, Tiger also cheered Charlie on as a spectator and caddied for him too. Charlies's already attracting legions of fans, and Tiger advised his son on how to tune out distractions, as well as teaching him how to work through frustration when he makes a mistake without letting it get the best of him out on the green.
Nordegren and Cameron's kids live a private life
Elin Nordegren and Jordan Cameron's first child was born on October 4, 2019. While he was initially named Filip Nordegren Cameron, his parents legally changed his name to Arthur a few months later. In December 2022, the happy couple welcomed a daughter together, Zeta. Soon after, Tiger and Charlie Woods were competing in a golf tournament, and the legendary golfer sweetly offered his well wishes to the new arrival on TV. Cameron and Nordegren's daughter Freya subsequently arrived in 2024. Nordegren reportedly values her privacy above all else, and keeps her youngest kids completely out of the spotlight as a result. It's rare to spot them in a public setting, like when Arthur was a baby, or when she brought one of her younger kids along to an event at Charlie's school.
Similar to Charlie, Cameron's son Tristan was also born in 2009. Parenthood dramatically shifted Cameron's views about his football career. He ultimately retired from the NFL in 2017 after sustaining four concussions because he was concerned about the long-term impacts to his health. "I want to be there for [Tristan]," Cameron explained to ESPN at the time. "I want more kids, and I want to be present with them." Nordegren and her husband were thankfully on the same page when it came to having children. "Elin always wanted a big family and loved the idea of a house filled with kids," one of Nordegren's friends informed People, adding, "She has that now, [she's] living her sweetest dream."