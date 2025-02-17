Strange Things About Matt Gaetz's Marriage With Ginger Luckey

Disgraced congressman and failed pick for Attorney General Matt Gaetz has never been one to shy away from controversy. Naturally, his marriage is no exception. From a whirlwind romance to a sudden elopement, a billionaire brother to a very vocal sister-in-law (not to mention a laundry list of scandals Gaetz would probably rather forget), you've got a marriage that's anything but ordinary.

Gaetz and his younger wife, Ginger Luckey, first met at a fundraiser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort back in March 2020. (Luckey was 26 years old at the time, while Gaetz, already an established politician, was turning 38.) Despite their age gap and the chaotic onset of the COVID-19 pandemic mere days after they got to know each other, their relationship progressed at a rapid pace throughout the year.

By December, Gaetz had proposed to Luckey at another Mar-a-Lago event. (The engagement did not come as a shock to Luckey, who told the Daily Mail, "I had sort of seen it coming.") Their wedding, originally teased for 2024, instead took place in August 2021. Rather than hosting a grand affair, they eloped in a small ceremony on Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California. Needless to say, the sudden change of plans raised some eyebrows in an already side-eyed pairing.

