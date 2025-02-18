Everything Kamala Harris And Meghan Markle Have Said About Each Other

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle have a lot in common. They are both unapologetic women of color who use their platforms to advocate for human rights. But have these ladies actually met? They have never been photographed together, but Harris and Meghan have certainly spoken about each other in the past.

Harris addressed Meghan for the first time in 2019 on social media. During an interview Meghan did with Tom Bradby, she mentioned that not many people have asked her about her wellbeing, hinting that she felt alone amidst life in the public eye. Harris retweeted a clip of Meghan's confession on X (formally known asTwitter) and captioned it, "This is incredibly important. We must remember that it's a sign of strength to show emotion. Meghan, we are with you."

She responded to Meghan again in 2020 when the former "Suits" star made a video in support of The Black Lives Matter movement. Harris shared the video with her followers and thanked Meghan for her statement. Even though these two have yet to be seen together, it's clear they align in many ways.

