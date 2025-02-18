Everything Kamala Harris And Meghan Markle Have Said About Each Other
Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle have a lot in common. They are both unapologetic women of color who use their platforms to advocate for human rights. But have these ladies actually met? They have never been photographed together, but Harris and Meghan have certainly spoken about each other in the past.
Harris addressed Meghan for the first time in 2019 on social media. During an interview Meghan did with Tom Bradby, she mentioned that not many people have asked her about her wellbeing, hinting that she felt alone amidst life in the public eye. Harris retweeted a clip of Meghan's confession on X (formally known asTwitter) and captioned it, "This is incredibly important. We must remember that it's a sign of strength to show emotion. Meghan, we are with you."
She responded to Meghan again in 2020 when the former "Suits" star made a video in support of The Black Lives Matter movement. Harris shared the video with her followers and thanked Meghan for her statement. Even though these two have yet to be seen together, it's clear they align in many ways.
Meghan Markle has talked about, but not endorsed Kamala Harris
In August 2020, Meghan Markle released a Q&A with her friend, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, in anticipation of the 2020 presidential election. The two spoke about Kamala Harris being on the ballot and the possibility of having a black woman in the White House for the first time. "I'm so excited to see that kind of representation," Meghan explained (via Yahoo). "You know, for me, being biracial, growing up, whether it was a doll or a person in office, you need to see someone who looks like you in some capacity."
However, Meghan did not officially endorse Harris during her 2024 presidential run, leaving many to question why. Shortly after President Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris, PR expert Edward Coram James told Newsweek why an endorsement from the former royal was unlikely. "The only thing Meghan could bring to the table is negative because there's a group of people who dislike her so much," he said.
While younger celebrities like Charli XCX supported Harris, Coram James explained that Meghan's involvement in politics could lead to challenges, potentially causing both Meghan and Harris to lose popularity. Although a political future is unlikely for Meghan, she and Harris seem to support each other from afar.