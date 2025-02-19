Why Everyone Is Convinced Melania Trump Has Eyes For Justin Trudeau

Shortly after Donald Trump's first term in office commenced, the Canadian prime minister attended a roundtable discussion where Ivanka Trump was also in attendance. In photographs that surfaced after the event, the first daughter could be seen excitedly getting out of her chair to greet Justin Trudeau. Other photos from the event showed Ivanka staring dreamily at the prime minister, who happened to be seated next to her.

Get someone who looks at you the way Ivanka Trump & Justin Trudeau look at each other. Just don't do it in front of your spouse. Follow me & @r8dr4lfe75 for more dating advice 😁 pic.twitter.com/GTAlYEH391 — Iridescence (@Iridescence1625) August 3, 2023

The internet had a field day with the photographs, convinced that Ivanka had a big crush on Trudeau. One user joked on X, "Get someone who looks at you the way Ivanka Trump & Justin Trudeau look at each other. Just don't do it in front of your spouse." A 2019 video in which Ivanka appeared to be trying to wedge herself into a conversation with Trudeau and other government officials also caught the attention of online users. Trudeau's facial expression at the end of the video had viewers convinced he was eager to leave. So, the supposed crush may not be reciprocated.

Rumor has it that Melania and Ivanka were competing for the spotlight during Donald's first presidential term, and according to these speculations, they may have also been competing for Trudeau's attention. We may never know if either woman truly had a crush on the prime minister or if it was just internet speculation. However, if Melania was indeed vying for Trudeau's attention, Donald must have felt relieved when the prime minister announced his resignation in January 2025.