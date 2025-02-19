Why Everyone Is Convinced Melania Trump Has Eyes For Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is often recognized as one of the most handsome world leaders. Many online users are convinced that First Lady Melania Trump agrees, theorizing she prefers him to her husband. The internet had a complete meltdown when Trudeau air-kissed Melania behind President Donald Trump's back (literally) while greeting the American leaders during the 2019 G7 summit. Pictures of the moment soon went viral, and netizens were convinced Melania had instantly fallen in love with Trudeau.
Melania Trump didn't care about Donald Trump's 75th birthday cause she's looking for Justin Trudeau in Canada. 🇨🇦 😏🤣 pic.twitter.com/UfxxPWq066
— 𝘴᭙ꫀꫀ𝓽 ᥴꪖ𝘳ꪑꫀꪶ (@SweetCarmel77) June 26, 2021
It seems that whenever the buzz about the picture fades, something happens to bring it back into the spotlight. For instance, in 2021, it made a major comeback when Melania failed to attend her husband's birthday bash. "Melania Trump didn't care about Donald Trump's 75th birthday cause she's looking for Justin Trudeau in Canada," one user quipped on X, formerly known as Twitter.
When the president took to Truth Social in December 2024, he demeaned Trudeau, referring to him as a governor instead of a prime minister. Netizens saw his lashing out at Trudeau as confirmation of Donald's insecurities. "Trump can't hold a candle to Justin Trudeau and Melania would agree," one X user wrote in response, again dredging up the famous picture of Melania and Trudeau. The viral photo, coupled with rumors of Donald and Melania getting a divorce, has kept the theory of Melania's crush alive.
Melania is not the only Trump who might be eyeing Trudeau
Shortly after Donald Trump's first term in office commenced, the Canadian prime minister attended a roundtable discussion where Ivanka Trump was also in attendance. In photographs that surfaced after the event, the first daughter could be seen excitedly getting out of her chair to greet Justin Trudeau. Other photos from the event showed Ivanka staring dreamily at the prime minister, who happened to be seated next to her.
Get someone who looks at you the way Ivanka Trump & Justin Trudeau look at each other. Just don't do it in front of your spouse.
Follow me & @r8dr4lfe75 for more dating advice 😁 pic.twitter.com/GTAlYEH391
— Iridescence (@Iridescence1625) August 3, 2023
The internet had a field day with the photographs, convinced that Ivanka had a big crush on Trudeau. One user joked on X, "Get someone who looks at you the way Ivanka Trump & Justin Trudeau look at each other. Just don't do it in front of your spouse." A 2019 video in which Ivanka appeared to be trying to wedge herself into a conversation with Trudeau and other government officials also caught the attention of online users. Trudeau's facial expression at the end of the video had viewers convinced he was eager to leave. So, the supposed crush may not be reciprocated.
Rumor has it that Melania and Ivanka were competing for the spotlight during Donald's first presidential term, and according to these speculations, they may have also been competing for Trudeau's attention. We may never know if either woman truly had a crush on the prime minister or if it was just internet speculation. However, if Melania was indeed vying for Trudeau's attention, Donald must have felt relieved when the prime minister announced his resignation in January 2025.