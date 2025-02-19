Rumors We Just Can't Ignore About Lauren Sánchez

Former news anchor and media personality Lauren Sánchez has been in the public eye since the late 1990s. She first gained recognition as an entertainment reporter and TV host and eventually started her own business with the aviation company Black Ops Aviation. However, it wasn't Sánchez's impressive career that got her the most media attention. She really rose to prominence in 2019 when she began a relationship with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which eventually became an engagement. While she's been the subject of many rumors over the years, one, in particular, centered on a possible wedding.

Advertisement

In December 2024, The New York Post reported that Sánchez and Bezos were planning a massive wedding in Aspen, Colorado. Not only was the event supposed to take place during the holiday season, it was also going to cost $600 million. But Bezos quickly denied the rumor on X (formerly known as Twitter). "This whole thing is completely false," he wrote, "none of this is happening."

But just one month before her fiancé denied the rumored ceremony, Sánchez appeared on "The Today Show," where she gushed over the topic of getting married. "I'm really excited, thinking about the dress. I have to say, I have a Pinterest — I'm like every other bride," she said. Though the two didn't tie the knot in December 2024, many were undoubtedly left wondering when the big day was going to come.

Advertisement