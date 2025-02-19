Rumors We Just Can't Ignore About Lauren Sánchez
Former news anchor and media personality Lauren Sánchez has been in the public eye since the late 1990s. She first gained recognition as an entertainment reporter and TV host and eventually started her own business with the aviation company Black Ops Aviation. However, it wasn't Sánchez's impressive career that got her the most media attention. She really rose to prominence in 2019 when she began a relationship with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which eventually became an engagement. While she's been the subject of many rumors over the years, one, in particular, centered on a possible wedding.
In December 2024, The New York Post reported that Sánchez and Bezos were planning a massive wedding in Aspen, Colorado. Not only was the event supposed to take place during the holiday season, it was also going to cost $600 million. But Bezos quickly denied the rumor on X (formerly known as Twitter). "This whole thing is completely false," he wrote, "none of this is happening."
But just one month before her fiancé denied the rumored ceremony, Sánchez appeared on "The Today Show," where she gushed over the topic of getting married. "I'm really excited, thinking about the dress. I have to say, I have a Pinterest — I'm like every other bride," she said. Though the two didn't tie the knot in December 2024, many were undoubtedly left wondering when the big day was going to come.
Lauren Sánchez possibly had plastic surgery
Former TV host Lauren Sánchez's profile rose significantly when she began dating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. That relationship has kept her in the spotlight, and as someone in the public eye, she's been the focus of several rumors, one of which involves possible plastic surgery.
In a January 2025 Life & Style article, side-by-side pics of Sánchez over the years were posted, along with the rumors that she had fillers in her face, as well as breast implants. Though she's unrecognizable in older photos, Sánchez has never publicly commented on or confirmed any such procedures — but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from spinning.
Dr. Gary Linkov, a facial plastic surgeon based in New York City, analyzed pictures of Sánchez in a YouTube video. Judging from his findings, he believes she may have had procedures as far back as the early 1990s, with subtle evidence of a rhinoplasty, or nose job. Once added to the possible facial implants, brow lifts, Botox, fillers, and fat removal, the potential total was just under $400,000.
Lauren Sánchez is rumored to have a crush on Bill Clinton
Another rumor about Lauren Sánchez involves a former U.S. president. Alanna Zabel, Sánchez's former yoga instructor, published a blog on her AZ I AM site on January 23, 2025, recounting an incident from 2009. Sánchez allegedly confided in Zabel that she had a crush on former President Bill Clinton. Because of her friend's admission, Zabel nicknamed Sánchez "Monica," an obvious reference to Monica Lewinsky, who was romantically linked to Clinton during his time in office.
Zabel also stated her belief that Sánchez's decision to wear a controversial outfit to two separate White House events, including her revealing 2025 inauguration look, was motivated by the knowledge that she would see Clinton. "Hopefully Lauren will think twice before clearly crossing a former friend who knows too much about her," Zabel wrote. Despite Zabel's blog, Sánchez has not publicly confirmed an interest in the former president.
Lauren Sánchez may have acknowledged the outfit controversy on Instagram
Lauren Sánchez is used to being at the center of gossip that involves everything from plastic surgery to a possible interest in former U.S. President Bill Clinton. However, the fiancé of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may have responded to one rumor with a social media post on February 10, 2025. "Some years start with turbulence, but that's just the wind reminding you to spread your wings," she wrote on Instagram.
Sánchez's curious message came after President Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025, which she attended wearing a white suit with a visible bra underneath. The caption's reference to "turbulence" could have been her way of responding to the backlash she was receiving for her inappropriate fashion choice.
Though her Instagram post was likely addressing the controversy over her attire, Sánchez did not specifically comment on the situation. However, a friend of hers told Page Six just days after the inauguration that Sánchez didn't care about the criticism. "She does what she wants," the friend stated. This is not the first time one of Sánchez's fashion choices caused a stir, and it doesn't seem like she'll be changing anytime soon.