The Real Reason Camilla Parker Bowles Never Wanted To Be Queen

When King Charles III and Queen Camilla's affair became public in the early 1990s, Camilla endured a lot of scorn and ridicule, particularly in the form of unflattering commentary that cast her as frumpy compared to a more glamorous Princess Diana. Unfortunately, these lingering comparisons with Diana continued to haunt Camilla for decades. Initially, to assuage public sentiment, the royal family declared Camilla would be styled as "princess consort" (via Today) when her husband Charles became the monarch.

Advertisement

Of course, that all changed in February 2022 when Queen Elizabeth declared her preference for Camilla to become "Queen Consort" (via X, formerly Twitter). However, according to Tom Quinn, Camilla reportedly wasn't jazzed about becoming queen earlier in her marriage to Charles. In an excerpt in The Times from his book "Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants," Quinn recounted, "One member of staff told me that at one point, Camilla hated the idea of being queen and would regularly say to Charles, 'Can't we get away from all this protocol? It's all bollocks.'"

The Firm can be replete with all kinds of restrictive rules, and Camilla, like other royal spouses, had a learning curve. When Camilla got frustrated with the intricacies of royal decorum, Quinn noted in his book that Charles reportedly told her, "You're doing it [becoming queen] for me, darling." Luckily for Camilla, there are opportunities for flexibility, too. Charles has broken protocol for decades, including taking the occasional selfie, and Camilla's flouted this rule a couple of times herself.

Advertisement