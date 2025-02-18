The Subtle Sign Alisyn Camerota's CNN Departure Was Messier Than She Let On

Since 2014, Alisyn Camerota worked for Fox News and later CNN as a journalist, anchor, and correspondent. She worked for CNN for a decade before suddenly announcing her exit from the company on December 8, 2024, and this may have been messier than fans were led to believe. USA Today reports that she did not disclose a particular reason for her exit, and her public statements only showcase the positive. "I've had such incredible opportunities here these past 10+ years. I've interviewed presidents and heroes and extraordinary people, the kind of peak career experiences that I had dreamed of since I was a teenager," she said, and then praised her coworkers at CNN.

However, her former coworkers told a different side of the story. "Honestly, nobody was celebrating her," Don Lemon, a former colleague, shared on his YouTube Show. Other behind-the-scenes sources shared this perspective as well, with sadness since nothing had been done in her honor. "She got nothing," sources told Page Six. Many people receive a champagne send-off in the newsroom, but not her.