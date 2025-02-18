The Subtle Sign Alisyn Camerota's CNN Departure Was Messier Than She Let On
Since 2014, Alisyn Camerota worked for Fox News and later CNN as a journalist, anchor, and correspondent. She worked for CNN for a decade before suddenly announcing her exit from the company on December 8, 2024, and this may have been messier than fans were led to believe. USA Today reports that she did not disclose a particular reason for her exit, and her public statements only showcase the positive. "I've had such incredible opportunities here these past 10+ years. I've interviewed presidents and heroes and extraordinary people, the kind of peak career experiences that I had dreamed of since I was a teenager," she said, and then praised her coworkers at CNN.
However, her former coworkers told a different side of the story. "Honestly, nobody was celebrating her," Don Lemon, a former colleague, shared on his YouTube Show. Other behind-the-scenes sources shared this perspective as well, with sadness since nothing had been done in her honor. "She got nothing," sources told Page Six. Many people receive a champagne send-off in the newsroom, but not her.
Was relationship drama behind Alisyn Camerota's CNN exit?
The only reported celebration was a dinner hosted by Alisyn Camerota's former boss, Jeff Zucker, per Page Six. This added some suspicion surrounding her exit, as she and Zucker have a bit of a history. OK! Magazine reported that Alisyn Camerota was holding Zucker's hand at certain events in August of 2023, following a bump from her primetime position which left fans upset. To make it a more legitimate goodbye, other coworkers were invited to eat and share work stories about Camerota.
Had there been an inappropriate relationship with her boss, this could have led to her abrupt leave. Fans were blindsided by her post on Instagram and a brief announcement on her last day, because it seemingly came out of nowhere.
Whether or not the CNN anchor is part of a scandal or not is all speculation, but subtle signs of mess are unmissable to the eagle-eyed public that likes to keep the tea boiling hot.