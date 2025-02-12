NCIS Stars Who Sadly Died

"NCIS" wasn't the first TV hit that Ralph Waite had been involved in. Back in the 1970s, he played patriarch John Walton in Depression-era drama "The Waltons" which ran for nine seasons — and also nearly sparked a stunning on-set romance between co-stars. He also portrayed a sadistic slaver in the acclaimed TV miniseries "Roots," for which he won an Emmy nomination. More recently, he'd recurred in "Bones," as the grandfather of David Boreanaz's character, and played priest Father Matt in 70 episodes of daytime soap opera "Days of our Lives."

In his later years, though, Waite had become beloved by "NCIS" fans for his portrayal of Jackson Gibbs, father of NCIS team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon, who exited "NCIS" during its 19th season). When Waite died in 2014 at age 85, the show's cast and crew paid tribute. "Everyone at 'NCIS' is deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and colleague Ralph Waite," read a statement, via USA Today. "Ralph was family to us, a tremendous talent and a very special man. We truly cherish the time we had with him. Our hearts and prayers go out to his loved ones."

The show also honored Waite in that season's finale, in which Gibbs attends his dad's funeral. It did not disappoint, an emotional sendoff to both an actor and a character that had become woven into the fabric of the show. "This needed to be a finale with real emotional resonance. A finale with heart and soul and warmth and pathos. And, of course, a few classic 'NCIS' twists and turns along the way for good measure," wrote "NCIS" executive producer Gary Glasberg in an essay for Entertainment Weekly.

