NCIS Stars Who Sadly Died
"NCIS" has been a television success story from the start. A spinoff of an earlier series — "JAG," about a group of Navy lawyers — the focus of "NCIS" is the team at Naval Criminal Investigative Service in Washington, D.C. Since its premiere in September 2003, the series has gone on to become one of television's longest-running and most popular series, spawning several spinoffs (and more on the way) as the show entered its 22nd season in the fall of 2024.
There have been many cast departures over the years, with some "NCIS" stars exiting the series due to behind-the-scenes drama. Among those who've bid farewell to the show include Michael Weatherly — whose life has seen many tragedies, Chilean actor Cote de Pablo, Pauley Perrette, and even Gibbs himself, Mark Harmon. Despite all those shakeups, "NCIS" has successfully endured, demonstrated no signs that it will be going anywhere anytime soon.
Of course, one of the realities facing a TV show that sticks around for decades is that some of the actors who've appeared on it are no longer with us. Read on for a rundown of some "NCIS" star who sadly died.
NCIS paid tribute to Ralph Waite with a funeral scene for his character
"NCIS" wasn't the first TV hit that Ralph Waite had been involved in. Back in the 1970s, he played patriarch John Walton in Depression-era drama "The Waltons" which ran for nine seasons — and also nearly sparked a stunning on-set romance between co-stars. He also portrayed a sadistic slaver in the acclaimed TV miniseries "Roots," for which he won an Emmy nomination. More recently, he'd recurred in "Bones," as the grandfather of David Boreanaz's character, and played priest Father Matt in 70 episodes of daytime soap opera "Days of our Lives."
In his later years, though, Waite had become beloved by "NCIS" fans for his portrayal of Jackson Gibbs, father of NCIS team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon, who exited "NCIS" during its 19th season). When Waite died in 2014 at age 85, the show's cast and crew paid tribute. "Everyone at 'NCIS' is deeply saddened by the passing of our friend and colleague Ralph Waite," read a statement, via USA Today. "Ralph was family to us, a tremendous talent and a very special man. We truly cherish the time we had with him. Our hearts and prayers go out to his loved ones."
The show also honored Waite in that season's finale, in which Gibbs attends his dad's funeral. It did not disappoint, an emotional sendoff to both an actor and a character that had become woven into the fabric of the show. "This needed to be a finale with real emotional resonance. A finale with heart and soul and warmth and pathos. And, of course, a few classic 'NCIS' twists and turns along the way for good measure," wrote "NCIS" executive producer Gary Glasberg in an essay for Entertainment Weekly.
Peter Navy Tuiasosopo appeared in one episode of NCIS before dying at 59 from heart issues
In February 2025, Manoah Tuiasosopo, son of veteran character actor Peter Navy Tuiasosopo, took to Facebook to share the sad news that his father died at age 59. "My dad lived an amazing life and in no way does his impact stop here," read the post. The actor's son told TMZ that his father died due to heart complications, and described him as "a trailblazer for Polynesian actors in Hollywood."
His time on "NCIS" was brief — just one episode — but he memorably portrayed Charles Kang, who was known by the alias Chucky Bang. That, of course, was just one of many roles for an actor who'd racked up more than 40 screen credits, including the feature films "Street Fighter," "BASEketball," and "The Fast and the Furious." He was also a series regular on the short-lived 2004 TV series "Hawaii," and the 2005 series "Easy Money." In addition, Tuiasosopo appeared in four episodes of the sitcom "New Girl," and guest-starred in various TV shows, including "Mayans M.C.," "Ray Donovan," and "Black-ish."
Michael Gilden's death sparked a life-long friendship between his widow and an NCIS cast member
Michael Gilden carved out a niche for himself in Hollywood, due to his acting talent and diminutive four-foot-two-inch stature. Among his many screen credits were playing an Ewok in the "Star Wars" sequel "Return of the Jedi," and a bit part in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction." Gilden's final credit was a two-episode 2006 stint as scientist Marty Pearson, who became the love interest of the team's forensics expert, Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), while helping her solve a crime. Later that same year, Gilden died at the age of 44. While a cause of death wasn't noted at the time, it was later revealed that he'd taken his own life.
Out of that tragedy, however, a friendship emerged when Gilden's death brought Perrette closer to his widow, actor Meredith Eaton (who played on-again, off-again girlfriend of William Shatner's character in "Boston Legal"). Over the years, they grew to become best friends. "We have been through so much together," Perrette said when the two were interviewed together by "Entertainment Tonight." Eaton added, "Out of tragedy I believe comes some triumph. It's hard to see it in the moment, and one of the biggest gifts that I've been given is Pauley as a friend, 'cause she's been an anchor for me."
Nina Foch was a memorable character for NCIS fans
Nina Foch was hardly a neophyte when she was cast in "NCIS," appearing in two episodes as Ducky's mother, Victoria Mallard. She died in 2008 at the age of 84. Foch, in fact, was a popular Hollywood leading lady during the 1940s and '50s, and appeared in such screen classics as "An American in Paris," "The Ten Commandments," "Spartacus," and "The Greatest Show on Earth." She was also the ex-wife of James Lipton, famed as host of the popular TV show "Inside the Actors Studio."
While her character became a favorite among "NCIS" fans, in her later years she gravitated away from the spotlight, shifting her focus to teaching young actors the craft. "I've been busy in my career and all my life," she said in 2007, quoted in her New York Times obituary. "But I think the biggest thing I've done in life is teach."
NCIS actor, Annie Wersching, tragically died at just 45 years old
Annie Wersching was another actor to have left her mark on "NCIS." She portrayed deputy DA Gail Walsh in a 2010 episode, a character she described to TV Guide as "very ambitious and hardworking, yet she also has some drive to get part of her personal life going. So she's interested to see if anyone at NCIS is a prospect."
Of course, Wersching was known for far more than just that role when she died in January 2023, nearly three years after she'd received a diagnosis of breast cancer. Among the numerous other TV series in which she'd appeared were "Blue Bloods," "Frasier," "Angel," "Charmed," "Supernatural," "CSI," and "The Rookie," with the final appearance of her recurring character in the latter show, Rosalind Dyer, marking her final screen credit. In addition to playing Amelia Joffee in 70 episodes of "General Hospital," she also held recurring roles on "Star Trek: Picard," "Bosch," "Runaways," and "The Vampire Diaries." Of all those roles, though, she was best known for playing doomed FBI agent Renee Walker, who worked alongside Kiefer Sutherland's Jack Bauer on "24."
With such a diverse array of credits as a frequent TV guest star, Wersching was definitely no stranger to being the new kid on a set. "Sometimes if your guest stint or your recurring stint is literally a scene or two, you are in and out so quick, you don't even have the chance to make relationships or bonds which can feel kind of strange," she observed in an interview with Pop Culture Principle. "I have to say that I've been pretty lucky with the shows being very welcoming."
René Auberjonois was known for many other roles beyond his NCIS character
Fans of "NCIS" with exceptionally long memories will recall that René Auberjonois portrayed a NASA scientist named Felix Blackwell in a 2012 episode. That, of course, was one of many roles for the veteran character actor who had amassed more than 230 screen credits when he died at age 79 in 2019, succumbing to lung cancer.
Among his more memorable roles were Father Mulcahy in Robert Altman's film "M*A*SH," alien crew member Odo on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and snippy attorney Paul Lewiston, senior partner of fictional law firm Crane, Poole & Schmidt in "Boston Legal." His favorite role, however, was playing gubernatorial chief of staff Runnymede Endicott III in sitcom "Benson," which spun off the mouthy butler in "Soap" as director of household affairs to a state governor.
"It was the most wonderful job and for six years I worked a sitcom schedule," the actor recalled in a 2011 interview with the Anderson Valley Advertiser. "This meant that I could make the kids breakfast and lunch, drive them to and from school and then rehearse and shoot the show ... It was a dream job," he added.
Two-time NCIS guest star Gregory Itzin was best known for 24 before his death
Character actor Gregory Itzin proved to be prolific throughout a career spanning seven decades, racking up more than 180 screen credits ranging from 1963 to 2020. Of all those roles, however, Itzin will be best remembered for playing Charles Logan on several seasons of "24," first vice president and then assuming the role of POTUS when the president was severely injured.
Meanwhile, Itzin also held a rarified status within the "Star Trek" universe, guest-starring several times in assorted "Trek" shows. That included two appearances on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (playing two totally different characters), a guest spot on "Star Trek: Voyager," and visiting "Star Trek: Enterprise" twice, once again in different roles. "I remember the characters' names and who they were, but people will come and ask the most intricate questions about the episodes. 'What was it like when you did...?' and I'll have no idea what they're talking about," he told StarTrek.com of his unique position within the franchise. "These people are devoted and are huge fans, and it's quite amazing. ... So it becomes very nice. It's a warm experience."
That same versatility as an actor was evident when he came to "NCIS," in which he also played two different roles in various points in the series. His first appearance in the show came in the series' pilot, in which he played the director of the FBI; he then came back in 2020 for Season 17, portraying Spencer Downing. Itzin died in 2022 at age 74.
The late Canadian actor, Bruce Gray, was an OG NCIS and JAG actor
Bruce Gray's "NCIS" credit ran deep; prior to guest-starring as the assistant director of the CIA in the first season, he'd previously guested on the series' precursor, "JAG," playing a general. Raised in Canada, Gray got his start in theater, performing onstage in New York and London before breaking into film and television, seen in both Canadian and American productions. On the big screen, he was perhaps best known for "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," in which he played the father of the groom (John Corbett) in the titular nuptials. He was also played recurring roles in several TV shows, including "How I Met Your Mother," "Medium," "Falling Skies," and "Queer as Folk." Meanwhile, he also starred in the Canadian TV drama "Traders," as investment banker Adam Cunningham.
"So often you hear actors say they won't go [to an audition] for just a few lines," Gray told the Toronto Star in a 2011 interview. "I worked three projects every day in a row in two different countries, all from parts that originated from just a few lines."
In 2017, Gray died at age 81 in hospice care, following a diagnosis of brain cancer. Among his final roles was the feature "Don't Talk to Irene," and that film's producer, Alyson Richards, paid tribute to the actor after his passing. "Bruce was not only an amazingly talented actor, but an incredible role model on set," Richards told The Hollywood Reporter. "He charmed the entire cast and crew of 'Don't Talk to Irene' with his warmth, generosity, and incredible wit."
Ravil Isyanov knew he was dying while still acting in NCIS
Ravil Isyanov was born in Moscow, and worked internationally as an actor. When the Iron Curtain fell and the Soviet Union collapsed, he was acting in a play in London, where he decided to remain. After moving to LA in 1998, he became a frequent presence on film and television screens, racking up more than 70 credits. Among those was a 2001 episode of "JAG," and then, five years later, a guest spot on "NCIS." However, he became far better known for his role on the show's spinoff, "NCIS: Los Angeles," in which he made his debut as Russian mafia kingpin Anatoli Kirkin in 2013. Producers loved what he did with the character so much that they invited him back six more time over the years, with Isyanov making his final appearance on the show in 2021.
When he was diagnosed with terminal cancer, Isyanov informed "NCIS: LA" producers, thinking it provided an opportunity to close the book on his fan-favorite character. "He knew that his future looked bleak because of the cancer and he let producers know, and if they wanted to write him off, they might want to do it, soon... I just thought it was really sweet that they were able to give him a proper send off," Frederick Levy, Isyanov's manager, explained to People.
Isyanov died at age 59 in 2021. He'd filmed his final episodes of "NCIS: LA" just a few months earlier.
Two-time Oscar nominee Charles Durning appeared in a memorable episode of NCIS before his death
Charles Durning was hardly a stranger to film buffs. Nominated for two Oscars (one for the Dolly Parton-Burt Reynolds musical "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," and again for the Mel Brooks comedy "To Be or Not to Be"), the renowned character actor effortlessly shifted between dark drama ("Dog Day Afternoon," "Attica," "Scarface") and far lighter fare ("The Muppet Movie," "The Sting," "Tootsie"). When Durning died in 2012 at the age of 89, he'd amassed nearly 220 screen credits, with numerous appearances on television. Those included a recurring role on TV dramady "Rescue Me" while in his 80s, appearing in 30 episodes as the father of Tommy Gavin, the firefighter played by star Denis Leary.
Among his numerous TV guest spots was a role in the second season of "NCIS," playing a WWII veteran and Medal of Honor recipient who surrenders to the NCIS team for his role in a murder that took place six decades earlier.
"I never turned down anything and never argued with any producer or director," Durning told the Associated Press in 2008, while receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
David McCallum played Ducky Mallard on NCIS for two decades before dying at age 90
David McCallum was among the first actors cast for "NCIS," playing the team's chief medical examiner, Dr. David "Ducky" Mallard. McCallum brought a wealth of experience to his performance; a screen actor since the 1950s, McCallum was previously best known for playing Soviet spy Illya Kuryakin in "The Man from U.N.C.L.E.," a huge TV hit that aired from 1964 until 1968. Other notable pre-"NCIS" roles include Judas Iscariot in "The Greatest Story Ever Told," and co-starring with Joanna Lumley in the British series "Sapphire & Steel."
Thanks to the massive success of "NCIS," that character became the one most associated with McCallum. First appearing in the series' pilot, McCallum continued on in every episode until 2018, when he stepped back and began appearing only occasionally. Sadly, he passed away in 2023 at the age of 90.
News of his death was met with messages of condolences from his "NCIS" co-stars. "I was in awe when I first met him and all of us on the show were honored to have toed a mark opposite him. My condolences go out to Katherine and his family," said Mark Harmon in a statement, via TVLine. "David made every moment count, in life and on set," wrote Michael Weatherly in a tweet, adding, "We were lucky to have him bring us Ducky." Also to remember the actor was Brian Dietzen, who'd bonded with David McCallum over an autopsy while playing Ducky's protégé, Dr. Jimmy Palme. Dietzen shared a tribute to the actor on Instagram, writing, "David McCallum was a mentor, a great scene partner. ... Always had something new to add to the page, and ALWAYS had the ability to steal every scene he was in!"