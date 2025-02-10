Tragic Details Of NCIS Star Michael Weatherly's Life

Michael Weatherly is one of the few "NCIS" cast members who have been on the show since the pilot. In 2015, the star announced his departure from the show after 13 seasons, marking a pivotal point in his tenure. Despite the success of the show, Weatherly made the decision to leave the show and focus on other things in life. Weatherly is married to Bojana Jankovic, and the couple have since moved with their two children, Olivia and Liam, to Fairfield, Connecticut. Weatherly grew up in Fairfield and moved to be closer to his parents. In 2024, Michael Weatherly returned to "NCIS" for a brief cameo and, at the time of writing, is set to lead a new spin-off show with Cote de Pablo, who plays his on-screen love interest. However, before things started going uphill, for a long time, they didn't.

"The longevity in television is about setting realistic expectations for yourself in your career," Weatherly shared with Truth Celebs in 2021. To pursue a career in acting, the star made a lot of sacrifices in his life, which gave him heartbreak and health scares. His 13-year run as Tony DiNozzo in "NCIS" also had a bitter end. The star recalled feeling like someone who had overstayed his welcome after de Pablo left. "Their great dynamic, the badinage and sparring and flirting between those two characters and how they would swing from siblings to near lovers and back to buddies — that was gone," he told TV Insider. "I would look around the room and other people were really in sync and having fun."

