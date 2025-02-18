The Subtle Slip Up That Told Us Everything We Need To Know About Trump & Elon's Bromance

After now-President Donald Trump was shot at during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally in July 2024, tech mogul Elon Musk seemingly realized that life was too short to not go after the person you love. He marked his admiration for "The Apprentice" alum by officially endorsing his presidential campaign. Then, over the next few months, the X CEO got even closer to Trump, who soon realized that the love Musk gave him was what was missing in his marriage to Melania Trump. Thus, their whirlwind bromance began, and the internet couldn't resist teasing that Musk was actually Trump's First Lady.

But as we've seen with Trump's complicated relationship with Vice President JD Vance, and given the fact that he even admitted he doesn't care about Vance, Trump may not be a bro's bro. Sure, Musk has been putting the necessary work into their relationship, but Trump may just be pretending to be chummy with the father of 12 because of his immense wealth. After all, if someone is really important to you, you probably wouldn't botch their name, right? Well, lo and behold, Trump referred to his alleged bestie as "Leon" at a Wisconsin rally in September 2024. "Leon's going to send up a rocket," Trump said, referencing Musk's plan to rescue two stranded astronauts. Earth to Musk, but your boy couldn't even be bothered to get your name right.

