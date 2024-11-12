The Jessica Simpson And Eric Johnson Divorce Rumors, Explained

It seems like Jessica Simpson may be in her single era, as rumors swirl that she and husband Eric Johnson are splitting up. There are several signs their relationship is headed toward divorce, including Johnson's absence from Simpson's social media, as well as the couple's rumored money issues. Simpson and Johnson married in 2014 and have three kids together: Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie.

But earlier this month, Simpson was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport without her wedding ring, smiling and taking selfies with a friend (via Daily Mail). Just because someone isn't wearing their wedding ring, that doesn't mean their relationship is on the outs, but that, coupled with the recent Instagram post Simpson shared, is making fans think there's some validity to the divorce rumors.

"Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve," Simpson captioned. Fans were living for this tea, and let the musician know she is supported. "Ooh watch out world! This is gonna be GOOD!!!! We're here for you, Jess," one person commented. "Ohhh someone is NOT PLAYING anymore, girls!!! Take notes!!" wrote another. Meanwhile, other fans considered her caption as confirmation for the rumors. "Yep, called this a while ago. We love you. Stay strong," one fan said.

