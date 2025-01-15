Signs Jessica Simpson And Eric Johnson Were Never Meant To Last

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's love story seemed like a fairytale. Or, at least, that's certainly how she made it sound in the press. The adorable couple initially met in 2010, got engaged that very same year, and welcomed two children before finally saying "I do" in 2014. Fast forward a decade, and they have officially called it quits — and not in the amicable we-just-grew-apart way you'd expect given their whirlwind romance. Simpson's cryptic tease about her upcoming music says it all: "This comeback is personal, it's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve," (via Instagram).

Advertisement

While fans may be shocked, there were a ton of signs that Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson were headed for divorce. From overly emotional interviews to poetic social media declarations, it often felt like the "I Wanna Love You Forever" hitmaker was trying to convince herself, more so than anybody else, that her marriage was perfect. But despite all the starry-eyed promises and lovey-dovey captions, there were plenty of red flags along the way. Whether it was the odd timing, her tendency to overshare, or the NFL-meets-Hollywood trope, it was clear that they would not, in fact, love each other forever.