The Stunning Transformation Of Shannon Elizabeth Since American Pie
Since skyrocketing to fame as one of the leading sex symbols of the late '90s and early aughts with the role of foreign exchange student Nadia in "American Pie," Shannon Elizabeth has had a stunning transformation. It was the movie that made her, but shockingly, the actor didn't have much faith in it before it was released.
Speaking on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast "Inside of You" in February 2023, Elizabeth explained how she'd worked tirelessly with a dialect coach on her character's Czech accent when she landed her role in "American Pie." She remarked, "They called me in to do ADR [automated dialogue replacement], which is all the voice-over stuff after you've filmed." The crew asked her again and again to repeat her lines with less of an accent. "I told all my friends, 'This movie's gonna suck because they messed with my accent so much,'" Elizabeth continued. "I was like, 'No, they're ruining it. ... Don't watch it.' I was devastated."
Despite some negative reactions to her accent in the movie, "American Pie" was a success and she went on to have a relatively successful career in Hollywood. Though her appearances in films have slowly tapered off over the years, leading fans to wonder whatever happened to Elizabeth, the actor has explored other ventures that have kept her busy. So, what exactly has she been up to since her breakout role?
Shannon Elizabeth went on to star in Scary Movie
In the year 2000, following the peak of popular teen scream flicks like "Scream" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "Scary Movie" was released. The parody film brought several stars to the spotlight, and while fans might wonder about whatever happened to Anna Faris or Marlon Wayans, Shannon Elizabeth's role in the movie as Buffy Gilmore further accelerated her reign over Hollywood.
During her appearance on "Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum," Elizabeth said that besides "American Pie," one of her favorite projects she'd worked on was "Scary Movie." As the actor explained, "That was really fun. Especially when I got to do my death scene because [director] Keenen Ivory Wayans really worked with me on it for a long time." Elizabeth said that they spent a week rehearsing the scene before filming to get the hilarious scene just right, and the crew really bonded during this time on set. "It's such a great experience to have that," she added.
She started a wildlife conservation foundation
While Shannon Elizabeth was navigating her newfound fame and starring in movies like "Thir13en Ghosts" and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," she was also pursuing a different passion. While she first became known as a model and actor, she is also a vegan, activist, and lifelong animal lover. Back in 2001, she decided to start a nonprofit organization called Animal Avengers to help dogs and cats. Several years later, in 2014, Elizabeth's efforts branched out to pressing animal rights issues in Africa, leading her to establish the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, which focuses primarily on wildlife conservation. And in particular, her foundation has strived to help one rhino named Munu.
In November 2023, while on the podcast "Always on the GROW With Manny Vargas," Elizabeth described what inspired her to start the organization. "After running [Animal Avengers] for over 10 years, I just realized I wanted to help more animals on a bigger scale," she said. Elizabeth was inspired by celebrities who used their platform to enact change, like Angelina Jolie, and wanted to do something similar. After learning about the dangers wild animals face in South Africa through social media, the actor remarked, "There was a video that just flipped a switch in me and I said, 'Okay, this is what I need to do with the charity.'"
Shannon Elizabeth landed a recurring role on That '70s Show
Shannon Elizabeth was nervous when she landed a recurring guest spot on "That '70s Show" as Brooke Rockwell, Ashton Kutcher's character Kelso's love interest in Season 6. "I was terrified going in, knowing that they were all so close and have been together for six years," the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2003 (via People). Elizabeth was especially nervous to work with Mila Kunis and Laura Prepon, "because there are only two [girls on the show], and I'm like this intruder girl coming in."
Fortunately, though, Elizabeth made an effort with everyone and they treated her in kind. "It's been amazing how nice everyone is and how accepting," she added. While Kelso had several love interests over the years, including characters played by Kunis, Megalyn Echikunwoke, and the late Lisa Robin Kelly, Elizabeth's time on the show was memorable, and she even returned the following season for a single episode cameo. Although she probably could've done well as a series regular, with the sad details that surround the cast of "That '70s Show," it's probably a good thing Elizabeth was limited to just a guest role.
She split from her first husband in 2005
Back when she was a major up-and-comer, Shannon Elizabeth married her first husband, actor Joseph D. Reitman. The two had appeared in a couple of movies together over the years, including "American Pie 2" and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back," and had even started their nonprofit animal rescue Animal Avengers jointly. But while they may have had a lot in common, something came between the Hollywood couple. In July 2005, after seven years of dating, three years of marriage, and four months separated, Elizabeth and Reitman divorced, citing irreconcilable differences.
They haven't spoken about their split very much publicly, but in announcing their split, a representative of the former couple said in a statement to People, "The couple will remain friends." Elizabeth and Reitman also continued to share their home in Los Angeles for some time before eventually parting ways for good.
Shannon Elizabeth called poker her second career
Some celebrities have surprising hidden talents you would never expect. And while Shannon Elizabeth made her name as a model and actor, she also revealed herself to be a kick-ass poker player. After learning how to play the game backstage in 2003 at the "Celebrity Poker Showdown," where she played against stars like Sarah Silverman, Coolio, and Paul Rudd, the actor realized she had a knack for it. By 2006, Elizabeth was so committed to playing poker that, after placing sixth at the W Las Vegas Poker Invitational and winning the Nicky Hilton New Year's Eve Poker Tournament, she referred to the game as her "second career."
Several more wins have since followed, and in July 2024, Elizabeth was asked by PokerNews about the biggest life lesson she's taken away from playing poker. "Patience, you know, because I'm a tournament player and you have to be patient in tournaments," she responded. "I'm very good at being patient at the poker table." Elizabeth explained that most players don't want to sit at the table for as long as a tournament can take, so if you stick it out, "they're going to give you their chips," she said.
She competed on Season 6 of Dancing With the Stars
Several great things came out of Shannon Elizabeth's decision to take a break from acting and try something totally different in 2008. Not only did she compete on Season 6 of "Dancing With the Stars," but she also fell in love when she met her partner Derek Hough. The two made it to the seventh round where they were joined by another low-scoring duo, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Tony Dovolani. Unfortunately, Elizabeth and Hough were voted off, coming in sixth place, but the truth about the "Dancing With the Stars" couple was that they had each other — at least for about a year until they split up in 2009.
After completing her time on the show, she spoke with People to refute the rumors that had been circulating around her and Hough. "There's this whole weird rumor going around," Elizabeth explained. "One of them says that he proposed and I said no, and the other says he proposed and I said yes, and we're getting married. Neither one is true." While denying engagement rumors, the actor spoke about her hopes for Hough's next partner as he continued on with the series as a professional dancer. "Derek's going to get his new partner in a couple weeks," she said. "I'm hoping ... it's someone who's like 70, 80 years old."
Shannon Elizabeth reprised her role in American Reunion
It had been 13 years since the original "American Pie" hit theaters when Shannon Elizabeth, along with the rest of the cast, reprised their roles in "American Reunion." It was the fourth installment of the franchise, and while she passed on "American Wedding," she was thrilled to return to the series as Nadia. During an April 2012 interview with Young Hollywood, Elizabeth shared that the entire cast was eager to be part of the movie after seeing how funny the script was. "It was a lot of fun to see everybody, and I feel like everybody's just grown up now," the actor added.
But since "American Reunion," there have only been rumors about a fifth installment. Entertainment Tonight caught up with Elizabeth and her "American Pie" co-star Jason Biggs at the premiere of "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" in October 2019 and asked them what it would take for them to sign up for another sequel. "I'm down, I love that cast, I love that role," Biggs replied. "Those four movies remain the most fun I've ever had doing what I do."
Elizabeth, though, was a little more on the fence, saying the series is "worn out." Although she suggested a reboot might be more feasible with a new cast, she said that "money" might convince her otherwise. "That's what they did with the last one," Elizabeth shared.
She left Hollywood for Cape Town
Around 2016, Shannon Elizabeth decided to leave Tinseltown behind, and her filmography took a bit of a dip. Where many actors experience a decrease in job offers, it seems the "American Pie" star actually made the decision to take a break and focus on her wildlife foundation, as she moved to Cape Town around this time.
During her appearance on Manny Vargas' podcast "Always on the GROW," Elizabeth explained that her research into conservation efforts kept leading her back to South Africa and in the process, she met her current husband who is also a conservationist. "It all started kind of just falling into place, but not without lots of question marks, lots of ... trial and error," Elizabeth stated. While living abroad, she learned about Munu, a blind rhino who had been discovered wandering defenselessly, and her foundation partnered with conservationist Brett Barlow to provide sanctuary to the animal and protect him from poachers and predators. "I spend most of my time in South Africa right now," Elizabeth said.
Shannon Elizabeth got voted off Celebrity Big Brother
A little healthy competition seems to be Shannon Elizabeth's cup of tea. Between auditioning to land roles over other actors, her poker competitions, and her stint on "Dancing With the Stars," she's no stranger to putting herself out there. In 2018, Elizabeth signed on for the first American season of "Celebrity Big Brother," a show that had been popular in the United Kingdom since its debut in 2001, but she unfortunately made it through just eight episodes before getting voted off by the other contestants.
"'I'm living in Africa right now so I came back in just for this," Elizabeth told Entertainment Tonight in February 2018, following her eviction from the house. The "American Pie" star explained that she had some apprehension about joining, saying, "I wasn't sure if I should do it, but it's always been my favorite show, so there was always that part of me that's like, 'You know you want to do it.'"
When Elizabeth's time on the competition reality series was cut short, she felt betrayed by her fellow contestants who voted to kick her off, according to an interview with People at the time. "I was really trying to play an honest, loyal game with them and they all just backstabbed me," she said. Ultimately, actor Marissa Jaret Winokur of "Bupkis" and "What We Do in the Shadows" fame won the competition that season.
She married conservationist Simon Borchert in 2021
Sometimes opposites attract, while others seem to find the perfect match in someone with whom they have a lot in common. After meeting a fellow conservationist during her introductory work in South Africa, Shannon Elizabeth tied the knot with Simon Borchert. Though they haven't spoken publicly about their relationship very much, the two have a shared mission to preserve wildlife through their philanthropic pursuits. Eventually, Borchert was even named chief executive of Elizabeth's namesake foundation.
The couple have shared a handful of cute photos of one another on their social media accounts. In a September 2021 Instagram post, Borchert showered his wife with praise with a sweet caption, alongside an adorable snap of the two of them together. "I'll never quite understand how I got so lucky that you chose me. Perhaps I don't need to," he wrote. "But I will spend every waking moment showing my appreciation that you did." Before wishing Elizabeth a happy birthday, he went on to call her "a fearless warrior for our planet and all the animals who call it home."
Similarly, Elizabeth shared her own tribute to Borchert in an August 2024 Instagram post, writing, "I am so grateful this universe led us to each other against all odds ... I love you with all my heart."
Shannon Elizabeth is breaking into directing
Although she has over 50 acting credits to her name, finally directing a project has been a long time coming for Shannon Elizabeth. During her April 2012 interview with Young Hollywood, she announced her intentions to break into a behind-the-camera position, saying, "I'm supposed to be directing, very soon, a feature film that we are just waiting for the financing any day to be greenlit." Elizabeth added, "Hopefully that'll hit soon." Unfortunately, it didn't. On her IMDb page, she has one director credit for a project called "Losing It," which she is meant to co-direct with Jonathan Avigdori, but it's been in development for some time.
In speaking on "Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum," Elizabeth shared her hopes again about finally getting to direct a project. This time, she said, her plan is to work on a docuseries about the rhino her foundation is looking after. "We're talking to different broadcast partners for the docuseries. So it's the first time I'm really bringing my two worlds together," Elizabeth remarked. At this point, the "American Pie" star explained that she was still looking for the right co-director to help her complete her vision. As of yet, though, no official plans have been announced.
She reflected on her life-changing American Pie role 20 years later
Shannon Elizabeth can't ever really escape her association with the movie that made her a household name. "American Pie" changed the lives of many of the cast involved, and her role as the scantily clad Nadia had teen boys lusting after her for years. To this day, the film remains a cult classic — even if it's filled with several misogynistic '90s movie moments that make us cringe today. In July 2019, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the release of "American Pie," Elizabeth spoke with Page Six and reflected on how life-changing the role was for her.
When she got the call at 24 years old that she'd been cast as Nadia, Elizabeth couldn't believe it. Though she only had a couple of scenes, the sexual yet comedic themes of them left her with a "sex symbol" status. "I am honored by it," the actor remarked. "But there's a part of my being that doesn't believe it. ... I almost don't associate with it because, I don't know, it's just so surreal to me." Attending the premiere was, as Elizabeth said, "like going to the Oscars."
In speaking about her character's iconic scene, in which she's unknowingly filmed by the high school boys while changing her clothes, Elizabeth noted, "If this had come out after the #MeToo movement, there would definitely be a problem. I think that it would have gone down differently."
Shannon Elizabeth is still acting periodically to this day
Though she's not nearly as prominent as Hollywood as she once was, Shannon Elizabeth hasn't dipped out of the spotlight completely. After she moved to South Africa to focus on her wildlife conservation work, the actor took a few years off, but she came back again stronger than ever. In 2019, Elizabeth reprised her role as Justice in "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot." Then, after the pandemic winded down, she went on to star in a few more movies, including 2023's "A Home for the Holidays" and 2024's "Plan B."
While on Michael Rosenbaum's podcast "Inside of You," Elizabeth acknowledged the fear and anxiety that can come with her job. "I think every actor, as soon as they're done with a role, if they don't have another one lined up, they think, 'That's it, I'm never gonna book another role,'" the "American Pie" star said. "I would always have this anxiety when I would wrap a movie. If I didn't have something else booked, then I'm never gonna work again." Elizabeth explained that this is just something that comes with the territory, but so far, she's managed to return to the screen time and time again.