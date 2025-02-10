Whatever Happened To Anna Faris?

Anna Faris has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. Her first acting credit was a 1991 TV movie, but it was in the early 2000s that her star really began to rise. Faris appeared in the wildly popular "Scary Movie" and three of its sequels, and went on to appear in Sofia Coppola's "Lost in Translation," "Brokeback Mountain," the cult classic "Waiting," and many, many others. The actor, known for her comedic chops and her delightfully ditzy characters, was seemingly everywhere in the '00s, and in 2013 Faris took on a starring role in the beloved sitcom "Mom" opposite veteran actor Allison Janney.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Anna Faris has found herself in the spotlight due to her personal life. She married fellow comedic actor Chris Pratt in 2009, and the couple welcomed a child together in 2012. They seemed like the perfect family, and fans were shocked when Faris and Pratt announced their divorce in 2017. While the former couple insisted their breakup was amicable, there were moments of drama amid co-parenting and trying to seamlessly blend their families.

But Faris had proven that she was super resilient and as loveable as ever with her very successful podcast "Anna Faris is Unqualified" and some brand-new roles including the sequel to "My Spy" and as host of a new dating series. While she may have been lying low for a while, Anna Faris hasn't gone anywhere, and she is thriving in her career and in her most important role as a mother. Read on to learn what the multi-talented Anna Faris has been up to.

