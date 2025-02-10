Whatever Happened To Anna Faris?
Anna Faris has undergone a stunning transformation over the years. Her first acting credit was a 1991 TV movie, but it was in the early 2000s that her star really began to rise. Faris appeared in the wildly popular "Scary Movie" and three of its sequels, and went on to appear in Sofia Coppola's "Lost in Translation," "Brokeback Mountain," the cult classic "Waiting," and many, many others. The actor, known for her comedic chops and her delightfully ditzy characters, was seemingly everywhere in the '00s, and in 2013 Faris took on a starring role in the beloved sitcom "Mom" opposite veteran actor Allison Janney.
In addition to her professional accomplishments, Anna Faris has found herself in the spotlight due to her personal life. She married fellow comedic actor Chris Pratt in 2009, and the couple welcomed a child together in 2012. They seemed like the perfect family, and fans were shocked when Faris and Pratt announced their divorce in 2017. While the former couple insisted their breakup was amicable, there were moments of drama amid co-parenting and trying to seamlessly blend their families.
But Faris had proven that she was super resilient and as loveable as ever with her very successful podcast "Anna Faris is Unqualified" and some brand-new roles including the sequel to "My Spy" and as host of a new dating series. While she may have been lying low for a while, Anna Faris hasn't gone anywhere, and she is thriving in her career and in her most important role as a mother. Read on to learn what the multi-talented Anna Faris has been up to.
Anna Faris married cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021
Anna Faris was fresh from her split with actor Chris Pratt when she met Michael Barrett while filming the movie "Overboard." Faris had been married twice already, to Ben Indra from 2004 until 2008, and to Pratt from 2009 until 2017. However, she found love again with Barrett, a cinematographer, who she was first seen hanging out with in September 2017. It seemed the third time was the charm, as Faris and Barrett were engaged in 2019, and appeared to have a solid relationship. "We had an immediate kind of intimacy," Faris shared with People. "We're both probably introverts in a very similar way."
Faris and Barrett tied the knot in 2021, having secretly eloped. "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great," the actor revealed on an episode of her podcast, "Anna Faris is Unqualified." And Faris was determined to do things differently this time around, with she and her husband vowing to spend as much time together as possible. "I've normally, in my other marriages [spent] a lot of time apart," Faris told People in a separate interview. "...we really prioritized us getting to be together, which is new for me."
Anna Faris became closer with her ex Chris Pratt's new wife
When Anna Faris and Chris Pratt divorced, fans were kind of bummed out, as the comedic actors seems like such a perfect match. But even after their split, they stayed friendly for the sake of their son, Jack, and Faris even made a point to get to know Pratt's new wife, author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. "We're all getting much closer, and I so appreciate that," Faris shared with People. She also spoke very highly of her ex's new wife, especially when it came to her status as stepmother. "She's just on top of it. I love how she is with Jack."
Faris' husband, Michael Barrett, has two children from a previous marriage, which made the actor a stepmother as well. Pratt and his wife welcomed two daughters together in 2020 and 2022 and a son in 2024. Faris seemed to enjoy the blended family dynamic and expressed hope that one day the families would even be able to spend the holidays together. "I do think we can. But right now we just have family obligations that take us elsewhere," Faris explained.
Her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified, found a new home
In addition to her acting projects, Anna Faris began hosting a podcast, "Anna Faris is Unqualified," which featured interviews with celebrity guests and a segment where she and her guest dole out advice to a listener in need. The weekly podcast was super popular with fans, so when it seemed to disappear in 2019, many were confused. It turned out the podcast was on a six-month hiatus, during which Faris had made some changes. "I'm really excited, and I really hope that people continue to love it," the actor told AOL.
During its period of downtime, "Anna Faris is Unqualified" found a new home with podcast service Acast, which would provide listeners with tailored advertisements and make the show more accessible. "When I started 'Unqualified,' it was important to me to use it as a way for people to connect over the common experiences we all go through...," Faris said in a statement, adding, "I wanted to partner with a podcast company that shares those values and believes in fostering community by removing the barriers between us" (via The Hollywood Reporter).
She starred in The Estate with Toni Collette in 2022
After her award-winning sitcom "Mom" wrapped in 2020, Anna Faris went on to do some voice acting on shows like "Housebroken" and "The Simpsons." In 2022, she made a return to the big screen with the film "The Estate" which she starred in alongside Toni Collette and Kathleen Turner. Working with Collette was a dream come true for Faris, and the reason she signed on to do the movie. "A bucket list idea for me was getting to work with Toni Collette," Faris told the A.V. Club. "As soon as the script was sent it said on the cover page that she's attached. I knew I had to do this."
In "The Estate," Faris and Collette play sisters determined to get their hands on an inheritance from their dying aunt, and their comedic chemistry is evident. The duo worked well as sisters, perhaps because in real life they share a genuine admiration for each other. Collette told E! News, "When I heard Anna was onto the movie it was a relief...," and Faris was even more eager to film her scenes with Collette, explaining, "I just clung onto her... how much can I touch her, how much can I bother her..."
Anna Faris tried to be the 'cool' stepmother to two teenagers
When Anna Faris married her husband, Michael Barrett, she became the stepmother of his two children. Faris admitted that things got off to a rocky start with Barrett's kids, as her own son was still quite young and her husband's kids were a bit older. "I remember trying to be really cool," she explained on "Today."
According to Faris, part of the issue was that she felt immature herself when Barrett's children came into her life, which made her try child-like tactics to get them to like her. "I wanted to be a kid like them," the actor told People. "I was listening to music so loudly, I was embarrassing them."
She also felt that being an entertainer might have affected her feelings about her stepchildren, as she was used to being treated a certain way. "Most people, even if they don't care for you, are really kind to you... you just don't tend to have a ton of rude or normal interactions," she said. Eventually she learned to give Barrett's children some space and focused on supporting them any way she could, which led to a deeper bond within her blended family.
She surprised her bff with a new kitchen on Celebrity IOU
In 2023, Anna Faris filmed an episode of "Celebrity IOU" during which she partnered with "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to redo her best friend's kitchen. Faris and her pal Amanda had been friends for 24 years, and supported each other through some tough times, so Faris wanted to give her the gift of a fresh renovation. And Faris by no means acted like a prissy celebrity unwilling to get her hands dirty. According to the show's hosts, she jumped right in and really gave it her all. "She was showing up before Jonathan would even get to site, which is kind of funny," Drew Scott told People.
Although Faris and Amanda shared a long and meaningful friendship, Faris did not always have a lot of female friends. "In my twenties, I thought it was cool to say I was a guys' girl," the actor wrote in her 2017 memoir, "Unqualified", adding, "I didn't realize until later how lame I sounded, bragging as though having a lot of girlfriends was a bad thing" (via Glamour). She also revealed that having been bullied by a group of girls in high school had something to do with her gravitating towards hanging out with guys instead.
Anna Faris had the best time joining the cast of My Spy The Eternal City
Anna Faris has starred in some beloved films, including "The House Bunny" and the "Scary Movie" franchise, as well as the long-running sitcom "Mom." In 2024, she added another fan favorite to her resume when she joined the cast of the film "My Spy The Eternal City," the sequel to the 2020 movie "My Spy." Faris played the school principal, Nancy Buck, and starred alongside the film's original cast including Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, and Ken Jeong.
Joining a close-knit cast had the potential to be intimidating, but Faris was welcomed with open arms. "I have never been surrounded by a warmer cast... they were just like hugging me instantly," the actor shared on "Today." As for her character, it was a bit of a departure for Faris to play the brunette power-hungry principal, but it also tapped into something from her childhood. "When I was a kid I was very much a late bloomer," she divulged. "I have a big older brother, I just wanted power."
Anna Faris shared her memories of working with Matthew Perry following his death
When "Friends" star Matthew Perry died suddenly in October of 2023, entertainers and fans alike were shocked and devastated, and Anna Faris was no exception. Faris shared the screen with Perry for four episodes during the final season of "Friends," and in 2024 she opened up about her memories of working with him. "It was an honor, and he was just an incredible person," Faris told People.
Faris played Erica on the show, the birth mother of the twins Chandler and Monica adopted. Although Faris' arc on the show was short, it was a meaningful role and it was Perry who suggested she be the one to play the part. "He told me that he'd seen me in 'Lost in Translation' and he thought I was good," Faris revealed. While Faris didn't become super close to Perry, she appreciated the times she got to spend working with him. "...they were wonderful and I am honored to be a part of the show," she said.
She considered reprising her Scary Movie role under certain conditions
One of Anna Faris' most well-known and loved roles was that of Cindy the "Scary Movie" films. In 2024, it was announced that the franchise would be getting a reboot, but in order to sign on to reprise her role, Faris had a few conditions. For one, she'd want to work with her co-star Regina Hall again, as the two had so much fun filming the other movies in the franchise. "We would make each other giggle all day long," Faris recalled to People. Aside from reuniting with her castmate, Faris said she'd like something else as well—money. "Regina Hall would be my answer. And money. But mostly all Regina!" Faris said.
Faris, who starred in the first installment of the franchise back in 2000, has said that she considers working on "Scary Movie" a very formative part of her acting career. "It was like my bootcamp, my beginnings," the actor explained, crediting the experience with helping her learn some very important skills. "...those four movies played an important role in my life in terms of teaching me how to use props, teaching me how to fall, how to get hit in the head..." Faris said, adding that she also learned how to fake spitting out her teeth with the help of Chiclets and fake blood.
Anna Faris opened up about parenting her tween son
In August 2012, Anna Faris gave birth to her and Chris Pratt's son, Jack Daniel. The years have flown by, and before long Faris found herself parenting a tween, something she admitted she wasn't quite ready for. "I'm really loving this age, although he told me that he thinks he has an armpit hair," the actor shared on "Today." "So, it's happening."
Faris hasn't always been the strictest parent, evidenced by her son making an inappropriate remark while watching TV at a friend's house. While the incident caused Faris a bit of embarrassment, she had nothing but praise for her growing boy, telling E! News, "He is hysterical... I'm crazy about him. I can't wait to grab him every day."
Although, like most moms, Faris has her moments of frustration. For example, when her son is yelling that he can't find his backpack, but it's right there in front of him. "It's like, you can't look? And how do I teach him how to just look?" Faris joked on "Today."
Anna Faris was set to host a new dating show in 2025
Anna Faris starred in many films throughout her career before committing to the small screen for seven seasons on the critically acclaimed sitcom "Mom." Faris has also branched out with her podcast and the release of her memoir, proving that she has a lot of range. In 2025, it was announced that Faris would be setting forth on yet another new venture, this time as the host of a dating show.
The NBC reality series, called "Love Takes a Village" paired Faris with British actor and TV host Rick Edwards and had an interesting and unique premise. Contestants would pair up and go on blind dates, but, unbeknownst to the couples, instead of the dates taking place in a restaurant, they were actually on a soundstage with a live audience watching. It was not known just who was in the audience, but at the end of the date, the contestants would find out. Faris, who is known for her comedic acting skills, seemed like the perfect choice to host what promised to be a wild new entry into the dating show genre.
Anna Faris lost her home in the 2025 Palisades fire
2025 began on a devastating note, as hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles residents were affected by raging wildfires across the region. Sadly, Anna Faris was among those who lost their homes, although a statement released by her rep stated, "Anna and her family are safe and grateful" (via the Hollywood Reporter). Faris was not the only celebrity whose property was ravaged by the Palisades fire, as it was confirmed that Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Billy Crystal, and Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt had all lost their homes in the area as well.
Faris' ex-husband, Chris Pratt, was lucky enough to find his home unaffected, but spoke in an Instagram post about his loved ones who had lost everything. "...My house was saved, but at the same time, so many people's houses were burned around us," Pratt said. "...the community's gone, my son's school is gone, my son's mom's house burned down..." As of February 2025, Faris had not directly spoken about the loss of her home, but thankfully she and her son were unharmed.