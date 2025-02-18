Who Is Paris Hilton's Husband? Everything We Know About Carter Reum

Paris Hilton married businessman Carter Reum on November 11, 2021, in a lavish, three-day ceremony in Bel Air. Fans of Hilton's were both happy for her and surprised the wedding occurred, as Reum was Hilton's fourth engagement. Fans were able to follow the couple on the eponymous reality show, "Paris In Love." Since their wedding, the couple have become parents to two children — a son, Phoenix, and a daughter, London — both via surrogacy.

While Paris Hilton is no stranger to the public, husband Carter is more of an enigma. The 43-year-old businessman is the founder, alongside his brother Courtney, of M13 Ventures, an angel investment firm. Reum's career choice was probably a foregone conclusion to many, as his father, Robert Reum, was a well-known figure in the business world as Chairman, President, and CEO of Amstead Industries. Along with running a globally ranked venture capital firm, Reum is also a published author. In collaboration with his brother, he released the business-themed, "Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success."

Although the two only began dating in 2019, Hilton confirmed in an interview that they had known each other for 15 years. She added that once they began talking and flirting that day in 2019, and she saw how great Reum was towards his mom, the relationship quickly became serious. For his part, when confirming their engagement, Reum praised Hilton's "kindness, work ethic, authenticity, and her voice in making the world a better place."

