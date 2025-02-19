Marla Maples Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics With Donald Trump

Donald Trump's second ex-wife Marla Maples has undergone a complete transformation since her troubled marriage to the businessman-turned-politician. Maples went from a budding model and actor to a household name for all the wrong reasons back in 1990 when her scandalous affair with Donald came to light and ended his marriage to Ivana Trump. After divorcing the real estate magnate in 1999, Maples took on mostly minor or guest-starring roles in a handful of films, TV series, and theater productions, and even dropped an album entitled "The Endless," but she mostly stayed out of the spotlight while raising her and Donald's daughter Tiffany Trump as a single mother.

In more recent years, Maples switched lanes career-wise and became a spiritual and wellness guru, sharing her tips, lifestyle, and beliefs on her Instagram, podcast, website, and in various interviews. One thing that hasn't changed much, however, is the former model's gorgeous looks. In 2012, at the age of 49, she was described as having perfect skin in a New York Times article. A few years later, when asked how she maintains her impressively youthful appearance, Donald's second wife told Charleston Grit, "So much of our inner and outer beauty comes from how we eat and how we play," noting, "I've been dairy-free since I was a teen and also try to avoid sugar and gluten."

Likewise, Maples proudly shared, "I do regular acupuncture treatments, cryotherapy, and [...] I focus heavily on my spiritual growth." As the former model put it simply, "I've always believed that true beauty comes from within." Her mantra is about being natural, as she mentioned on BEONDTV in 2020, which has influenced Maples' style and makeup — a far cry from the big, bold, and bright looks she sported when she was with Donald.

