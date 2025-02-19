Marla Maples Is Unrecognizable In Throwback Pics With Donald Trump
Donald Trump's second ex-wife Marla Maples has undergone a complete transformation since her troubled marriage to the businessman-turned-politician. Maples went from a budding model and actor to a household name for all the wrong reasons back in 1990 when her scandalous affair with Donald came to light and ended his marriage to Ivana Trump. After divorcing the real estate magnate in 1999, Maples took on mostly minor or guest-starring roles in a handful of films, TV series, and theater productions, and even dropped an album entitled "The Endless," but she mostly stayed out of the spotlight while raising her and Donald's daughter Tiffany Trump as a single mother.
In more recent years, Maples switched lanes career-wise and became a spiritual and wellness guru, sharing her tips, lifestyle, and beliefs on her Instagram, podcast, website, and in various interviews. One thing that hasn't changed much, however, is the former model's gorgeous looks. In 2012, at the age of 49, she was described as having perfect skin in a New York Times article. A few years later, when asked how she maintains her impressively youthful appearance, Donald's second wife told Charleston Grit, "So much of our inner and outer beauty comes from how we eat and how we play," noting, "I've been dairy-free since I was a teen and also try to avoid sugar and gluten."
Likewise, Maples proudly shared, "I do regular acupuncture treatments, cryotherapy, and [...] I focus heavily on my spiritual growth." As the former model put it simply, "I've always believed that true beauty comes from within." Her mantra is about being natural, as she mentioned on BEONDTV in 2020, which has influenced Maples' style and makeup — a far cry from the big, bold, and bright looks she sported when she was with Donald.
Maples confidently rocked the big hair and bold makeup that defined the 1980s
Marla Maples first crossed paths with Donald Trump, who is notably 17 years her senior, when she was just 20 in 1984. They got into a secret relationship that was later uncovered during a very public argument between Maples and the future president's then-wife Ivana Trump in Aspen, Colorado. In one of Maples' first photos with him, she sat ringside with Donald to watch a Mike Tyson match in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in June 1988, looking completely unrecognizable with her light smoky eye, bright red lip, and big hair, which was popularized by stars such as Cher and Brooke Shields.
She also rocked plenty of other 1980s and 1990s trends throughout their high-profile relationship including bold prints, shoulder pads, and big earrings. Maples has since traded the big hairstyles and loud patterns for soft waves and more neutral shades. Her Instagram is filled with photos and videos of her sporting clean makeup and simple, elegant outfits for formal events. When she's vlogging her life, the former model seems to prefer wearing minimal makeup. Often, Maples goes completely makeup-free and dons athleisure or laidback boho looks.
For instance, her 1980s era was nowhere in sight in a snap she posted in February 2025 of her looking effortlessly chic in a light blue blouse, matching slacks, and a floor-length gray coat. Despite the vast difference between her style then and now, Maples doesn't regret experimenting with her outfits, hair, and makeup. "I've tried many different looks through the years from blue eyeshadow to teased beauty queen hair. [...] I try to keep up with the trends but also love a classic look," she reasoned to Charleston Grit.