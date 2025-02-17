The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Debbie Harry

The following article includes mentions of addiction, sexual assault, and domestic violence.

When the group Blondie burst out into the music scene with their mega-hit "Heart of Glass," the band's name became synonymous with its lead singer, Debbie Harry. With her bleached blond hair and brash style, Harry became the ultimate "it" girl. She combined a lot of glam with a little grunge for an edgy look and sound that wasn't easily classified. She exuded a certain street-smart vibe, but underneath that cool, blonde exterior were tragic details about Debbie Harry that started at birth and shaped both her life and career.

Born Angela Tremble in Miami Florida, Harry got off to a shaky start in the world. For starters, her conception was the result of an extramarital affair and she was put up for adoption. At just 3 months old, Tremble was adopted by the Harrys, a conservative New Jersey couple who owned a local gift shop, and renamed her Deborah Ann. For the self-described "wild child," it was a pretty typical suburban upbringing, but being adopted created some lasting issues. "As an adopted child, my deep-rooted fear has always been abandonment," she told The Daily Mail. "It's always been scary for me to see people leave." In her autobiography "Face It," the singer elaborated, "I guess somewhere in my subconscious, a scene was playing on a loop of a parent leaving me somewhere and never coming back" (via The Guardian). Although she often toyed with the idea of finding her birth parents, it wasn't until she was an adult that Harry hired a private detective to track down her mother who, coincidentally, was a concert pianist. However, her mother was not interested in a relationship, so Harry let it go.

