Royal Ouch: John Mulaney Made It Crystal Clear How He Feels About Harry & Meghan

The 2025 "Next on Netflix" event in Los Angeles kicked off the streaming giant's season of acclaimed series, including the final season of "Stranger Things" and the second season of "Wednesday." Netflix execs and A-list celebrities, alike, gathered at the Egyptian Theatre to commence the celebration of a rainbow of new content. One person who was noticeably missing from the night was the Meghan Markle not only because she wasn't there, but also because her Netflix series was not praised during the evening.

Advertisement

Her name wasn't completely omitted from the event, though. Comedian John Mulaney mentioned her briefly during his speech about his own upcoming Netflix series, "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney." Describing his talk show, which debuts March 12, 2025, Mulaney said, "This is a really fun experiment. Not since Harry and Meghan has Netflix given more money to someone without a specific plan (via the Daily Mail)." According to an audience member from the night, the crowd responded with "snickering" and "whoas."

It wasn't the first time Mulaney took a swipe at the couple. In a segment on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in 2020, Mulaney criticized Meghan's decision to leave the royal family because of their stiff rules. "There has never been a point in my life where I did not know the queen of England was strict and not fun at all," Mulaney joked. He went on to also criticize Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, saying that he shouldn't have left his title over a disagreement with his grandmother.

Advertisement