Meghan Markle's Hollywood Dreams Take Another Brutal Blow With Latest Project Disaster

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex have faced a number of setbacks recently. In early January 2025, the trailer dropped for Meghan's Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," but its release has been postponed until early March because of the fires in LA. Then there was the Vanity Fair cover story in which Meghan and Harry's post royal life was brutally skewered. Now, just a couple of weeks later, the reboot of Meghan's podcast "Archetypes" with Lemonada Media is reportedly being put on hold as well, seemingly also in connection with the fires.

It could be worse; her projects could be canceled entirely, but that seems like a slim silver lining. Markle especially seems to be working to reinvent herself, at least to some extent, with these new projects (her podcast is something she's done before). So to have them delayed can't feel good. Even if the reason for the delay is for a good cause (a continued focus on the fire recovery in Los Angeles), it doesn't help that the production on the first "Archetypes" season was reportedly full of problems, many of them having to do with Meghan herself. Having those reports swirling at the same time that the podcast gets delayed is certainly not helping with any Hollywood rebrand that Markle might be working on or hoping for.

