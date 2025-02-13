Grimes Is Over Elon Musk Making Spectacle Of Their Kids After Bizarre Trump Presser

Elon Musk is the proud father of 12 kids, three of whom he shares with his former partner, Grimes: X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. The celebrity couple had a tumultuous relationship to say the least, culminating in a tragic custody battle between Musk and Grimes. When it comes to coparenting, the Canadian singer-songwriter wants their kids to enjoy a relatively private life, while her ex takes the opposite viewpoint. Grimes voiced her exasperation on social media on February 11, after Musk took X Æ A-Xii, nicknamed "Lil X," to work on a day that included a high-profile press conference.

The four-year-old hung out with his tech billionaire father as Musk proudly joined President Donald Trump, who was sitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. A throng of reporters and flashing cameras captured the half-hour event. Grimes, however, didn't know about her son's participation until she saw the footage online. "Lil X was very polite today!" a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, told her. "He was so cute when he told DJT 'please forgive me, I need to pee.'"

Grimes responded in minutes, sadly admitting, "He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh." As footage of the event demonstrates, Lil X was remarkably patient and well-behaved. He alternated between sitting on the floor and on Musk's shoulders. Viewers were amused as Lil X engaged in kid-centric behaviors like picking his nose and plugging his fingers into Musk's ears while perching on his dad's shoulders.

