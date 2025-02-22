Meet Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey & Their Three Children
For Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, meeting Casey DeSantis has been a blessing for his personal life and political career as well. Casey and Ron met by chance at a Florida golf course. The pair quickly fell for each other after talking, and married at Walt Disney World in 2009, long before Ron started feuding with Disney. Since then, Casey has been instrumental to Ron's rise in politics. Instead of simply supporting her husband's political ambitions, she took an active role in formulating strategies to maximize Ron's media presence. She's helped some of her husband's initiatives while launching a few of her own and advised Ron on hiring a sound political team that would further his goals.
But before Casey became Florida's co-governor, she made her living as an accomplished Emmy-winning journalist. She attended the College of Charleston in South Carolina, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in economics. Her post-college career included working on the Golf Network and holding several positions in local Florida news stations. Casey achieved even further media exposure by moderating a roundtable talk show called "The Chat," which aired in Jacksonville. Casey and Ron have three children together: Madison, Mason, and Mamie.
Although the DeSantis family keep their kids' lives private, they don't mind sharing featuring them in the occasional political ad. Their youngest child, Mamie, has even made political history already. She's the first baby born in a Governor's mansion in more than 50 years.
Casey DeSantis considered running for Florida Governor
Casey DeSantis has already gone through a stunning transformation by becoming Florida's first lady. But her political career may only just beginning, as she's being highly encouraged to take Ron's place as Florida Governor. Ron will be stepping down when his term naturally expires and is ineligible for reelection. His wife, however, is already tailor-made for the job given her experience working side-by-side with her husband. Sources close to Casey alleged that she's already received massive support behind-the-scenes in regards to her potential political future. "I would say this: I have heard donors have been urging her to run and that while it's not something she has wanted to do, they are causing her to at least stop and listen," a source told NBC News.
Another source questioned the probability of Casey running for Governor, but also reassured that it was at least possible. Casey didn't disclose whether or not she planned on campaigning, but she was very candid about how she felt about the support. "I will tell you this, when people talk about me running for Governor, I think it speaks highly about the Governor himself," Casey said. "I think when people see me, it is because they are so happy about everything that this Governor has done for the state of Florida," she said on the Conservative Review podcast. Only time will tell if Casey will officially add governor to her long resume of jobs.