Meet Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey & Their Three Children

For Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, meeting Casey DeSantis has been a blessing for his personal life and political career as well. Casey and Ron met by chance at a Florida golf course. The pair quickly fell for each other after talking, and married at Walt Disney World in 2009, long before Ron started feuding with Disney. Since then, Casey has been instrumental to Ron's rise in politics. Instead of simply supporting her husband's political ambitions, she took an active role in formulating strategies to maximize Ron's media presence. She's helped some of her husband's initiatives while launching a few of her own and advised Ron on hiring a sound political team that would further his goals.

But before Casey became Florida's co-governor, she made her living as an accomplished Emmy-winning journalist. She attended the College of Charleston in South Carolina, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in economics. Her post-college career included working on the Golf Network and holding several positions in local Florida news stations. Casey achieved even further media exposure by moderating a roundtable talk show called "The Chat," which aired in Jacksonville. Casey and Ron have three children together: Madison, Mason, and Mamie.

Although the DeSantis family keep their kids' lives private, they don't mind sharing featuring them in the occasional political ad. Their youngest child, Mamie, has even made political history already. She's the first baby born in a Governor's mansion in more than 50 years.

