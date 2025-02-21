What Happened To The Actor Who Played Sunshine In Remember The Titans?

"Remember the Titans" was released in 2000, but the biographical sports drama remains a favorite for many decades later. The film grossed an impressive $136 million worldwide on a budget of $30 million, and it was a hit with both audiences and critics. Denzel Washington was the only big-name cast member when "Remember the Titans" came out, but other stars — like Donald Faison, Kate Bosworth, and especially Ryan Gosling — have gone on to achieve great levels of fame in the years since. Others, such as Wood Harris and Will Patton, have worked steadily but fallen somewhat under the cultural radar. Then there is Kip Pardue, who was in the latter camp until a sexual misconduct scandal derailed his career in 2019.

A star quarterback at Yale University and a model for Armani and Polo, Pardue was poised for Hollywood success from the get-go. His role as Ronnie "Sunshine" Bass in "Remember the Titans" put him on the map as one to watch in Hollywood, earning him a Best Male Newcomer award nomination from the Las Vegas Film Critics Society. Pardue had no trouble finding work in the years that followed — he was even named a rising star at the 2005 Vail Film Festival — but he never found that one project to catapult him to worldwide fame. Then, work dried up entirely amidst SAG-ACTRA finding Pardue guilty of misconduct. Here's a closer look at what happened to Pardue in the years after he played Sunshine in "Remember the Titans."

