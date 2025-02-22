Meet White House Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles' Daughters

Few people wield more influence in Donald Trump's White House than Susie Wiles. She was instrumental in Trump's 2016 election victory over Hillary Clinton and orchestrated his 2024 comeback against Joe Biden. Shortly after his re-election, President Trump announced Wiles as the first-ever female White House Chief of Staff in November 2024. In this role, she is the gatekeeper to the president, making her one of the most powerful players in his administration.

Given her tenure in politics, it's no surprise that Wiles' daughters, Katie and Caroline, have followed in her footsteps and carved out careers in American politics. Born and raised in Florida, where their mother built her political network, both sisters have been entrenched in Florida politics.

Katie Wiles began her journey in the Jacksonville city government as the Assistant Director of Public Affairs during Mayor Lenny Curry's administration. She was promoted to Director of Public Affairs in 2021 and eventually left the office in 2023. Meanwhile, Caroline Wiles started her political career as a campaign scheduler for Rick Scott's 2010 gubernatorial campaign before taking on roles in his administration. In 2017, she was appointed to be President Trump's Director of Scheduling but was forced to resign after failing an FBI background check (via Politico). Now, with Trump's return to the White House in 2025, both sisters have shifted away from government and into a new realm of Washington's political landscape.

