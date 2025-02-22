Meet White House Chief Of Staff Susie Wiles' Daughters
Few people wield more influence in Donald Trump's White House than Susie Wiles. She was instrumental in Trump's 2016 election victory over Hillary Clinton and orchestrated his 2024 comeback against Joe Biden. Shortly after his re-election, President Trump announced Wiles as the first-ever female White House Chief of Staff in November 2024. In this role, she is the gatekeeper to the president, making her one of the most powerful players in his administration.
Given her tenure in politics, it's no surprise that Wiles' daughters, Katie and Caroline, have followed in her footsteps and carved out careers in American politics. Born and raised in Florida, where their mother built her political network, both sisters have been entrenched in Florida politics.
Katie Wiles began her journey in the Jacksonville city government as the Assistant Director of Public Affairs during Mayor Lenny Curry's administration. She was promoted to Director of Public Affairs in 2021 and eventually left the office in 2023. Meanwhile, Caroline Wiles started her political career as a campaign scheduler for Rick Scott's 2010 gubernatorial campaign before taking on roles in his administration. In 2017, she was appointed to be President Trump's Director of Scheduling but was forced to resign after failing an FBI background check (via Politico). Now, with Trump's return to the White House in 2025, both sisters have shifted away from government and into a new realm of Washington's political landscape.
What are Susie Wiles' daughters doing now?
Opportunities come knocking when your mom holds the keys to the White House. Just weeks after Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, Katie and Caroline Wiles secured prominent roles in Washington's lucrative lobbying industry.
In November 2024, Katie Wiles was promoted to Director at Continental Strategy, a Florida-based lobbying firm. She leads the firm's efforts in both Jacksonville and Washington, D.C. In a statement (via Florida Politics), the firm's president and founder, Carlos Trujillo, praised Katie's work, emphasizing that she "will provide new avenues for growth as we continue to build from the momentum of a landslide victory for President Donald Trump on Election Day." Meanwhile, Caroline Wiles joined Rubin Turnbull and Associates as Vice President of Federal Affairs in January 2025. In this role, she has been tasked with leading the firm's expansion into Washington, D.C.
The timing of these high-profile hires does raise ethical concerns due to the blurred lines between public service and private interests. As President Trump's Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles now controls access to the president. In turn, Katie and Caroline now have a direct link to the administration, and by extension, so do their clients. This highlights a significant issue where those closest to Trump's inner circle can leverage their access for personal gain. In fact, Politico reports that many conservative lobbying firms with ties to the Trump administration have seen a surge in new clients since the election.