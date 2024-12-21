6 People In Trump's Inner Circle Who Once Hated Him

Donald Trump's era of politics will be studied by historians and possibly even Netflix writers for decades to come. The businessman-turned-politician isn't intriguing just because of his polarizing stance on key issues but also thanks to his inner circle. Many of the president-elect's closest allies were people who once made it clear that they thought he was a horrible pick for the highest office in the land. And yet, for several hotly debated reasons, they changed their minds and jumped aboard the Trump train. When asked, many of his foes-turned-friends claimed they were wrong to ever vilify him and have now seen the light. Critics, however, aren't so sure.

To be fair, the reasons given by some of Trump's former haters aren't exactly convincing. Senator Lindsey Graham, for example, used to be one of the divisive politician's most vocal haters. When the former "Apprentice" host proposed a Muslim ban in 2015, Graham responded by decrying him as a "race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot," (via CNN). The senator also called the businessman a "jackass" after he insulted the late John McCain's military service and kickstarted the longstanding Trump-McCain family feud (for context, Graham and McCain were close, so think bestie levels of outrage).

However, all of this changed once he won the 2016 election and Graham slowly morphed from a Trump hater into one of his biggest cheerleaders. When CNN reporter Kate Bolduan asked what had made him change his opinion, the senator's response screamed political opportunism. "President Trump has been good to me in the sense that he's allowed me in his world," he said at the time (via Raw Story). Bolduan then reminded him about Trump's attacks on his friend, but Graham was quick to flip the script, arguing, "You don't really care about McCain and me. [...] You're trying to use me to get to Trump. I'm not playing that game." A solid dodge, but hardly an inspiring defense.

