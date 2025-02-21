The Stunning Transformation Of Hallmark's Brooke D'Orsay
Actor Brooke D'Orsay has joined the ranks of Hallmark Channel's frequent holiday movie stars. With more than 10 Hallmark films under her belt, it is obvious that D'Orsay has become a mainstay for the network. The beautiful blonde has enchanted audiences with the many love stories that she has starred in. From romances to Christmas movies to films about royal weddings, D'Orsay has played characters that represent nearly every Hallmark movie trope. (Although there is one Hallmark trope D'Orsay hasn't done that she would love to play!)
But D'Orsay had a long and interesting journey before becoming a Hallmark star. Her humble beginnings were a far cry from where she is now — rubbing elbows with the biggest stars of Hallmark Channel like Lacey Chabert and Erin Cahill. Early in her acting career, she did commercials, guest appearances on TV shows, and voiceover work. Before that, the thought of having a career on screen hadn't even crossed the "Miss Christmas" star's mind.
Brooke D'Orsay grew up in Canada
Brooke D'Orsay was born in Toronto, Canada on February 17, 1982. As a young girl, D'Orsay didn't have dreams of being on the screen. In fact, she lived a more athletic life. According to the Cape Cod Times, D'Orsay was a gymnast between the ages of 5 and 17, although she didn't love the hustle of competing. "I liked being part of a group," she recalled. " I didn't like being pushed and yelled at by coaches to try to get you to a certain place."
However, her physical abilities ultimately are what led to her career in acting, when a woman who could do back flips was needed for a Canadian department store commercial. D'Orsay answered the call. "It was a 10-minute commercial with dancers and gymnasts and all these things," D'Orsay told the Cape Cod Times. "I was a gymnast, so I got my union card because I could do a backflip. That was very fortunate; all my training served me well."
She moved to America for acting
After beginning her acting career in Canada, Brooke D'Orsay considered moving to Los Angeles to take a shot at booking American projects. After speaking with industry colleagues and hearing advice from casting directors, D'Orsay felt the time was right and fearlessly made the move. "I was doing well in Toronto and to stop that momentum and move out here and have to build that snowball all over again was daunting and scary," she told the Cape Cod Times.
But D'Orsay was passionate and determined to succeed. She felt a driving force that inspired her to keep going, all the way to a new country, and she gives credit to her younger self for being brave and taking the risk. "Now I look back and I can't believe I did it. To go through those years again, I wouldn't want to do it, but at the time, I felt like I had to," she said. "I just knew there was something else there that I was trying to get to." D'Orsay definitely made the right call. Since moving to the United States, D'Orsay has had a steady and successful career, acting in movies, cartoons, multiple television series, and a catalog of Hallmark Christmas movies.
She's starred in comedies and dramas
With more than 20 years as an actor, Brooke D'Orsay certainly has a lot of impressive and versatile projects under her belt. Early in her career, Brooke D'Orsay also partook in playful opportunities, like being a member of the improv troupe Trailervision. She made her film debut in the 2001 movie "Why Can't I Be A Movie Star." She has appeared in multiple movies since then, including "Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle," but has spent most of her career playing roles on television.
Her first starring role on television was on the animated series "6teen" where she voiced the character Caitlin Cook. During her long career, she would make guest appearances on hit sitcoms including "The Big Bang Theory" and "How I Met Your Mother" and played a recurring role on "Two and a Half Men." She had a starring role in the show "Gary Unmarried" and played a recurring character on the dramedy series "Drop Dead Diva." She is perhaps best known for starring as Paige Collins on the series "Royal Pains."
Most notably, D'Orsay has found her permanent home at Hallmark and loves being a part of the popular network. She has even interacted with dedicated Hallmark fans by sailing with other popular network stars on the first-ever Hallmark Christmas Cruise. In November 2024, D'Orsay posted a compilation of video clips on Instagram from her time on the cruise alongside fellow Hallmark stars. "What better way to sail into Christmas than on a cruise with the most joyful fans in the world! The inaugural Hallmark Christmas Cruise was an absolute BLAST," D'Orsay wrote in the caption. "Thank you to all of those on board who made it so, so special."