The Stunning Transformation Of Hallmark's Brooke D'Orsay

With more than 20 years as an actor, Brooke D'Orsay certainly has a lot of impressive and versatile projects under her belt. Early in her career, Brooke D'Orsay also partook in playful opportunities, like being a member of the improv troupe Trailervision. She made her film debut in the 2001 movie "Why Can't I Be A Movie Star." She has appeared in multiple movies since then, including "Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle," but has spent most of her career playing roles on television.

Her first starring role on television was on the animated series "6teen" where she voiced the character Caitlin Cook. During her long career, she would make guest appearances on hit sitcoms including "The Big Bang Theory" and "How I Met Your Mother" and played a recurring role on "Two and a Half Men." She had a starring role in the show "Gary Unmarried" and played a recurring character on the dramedy series "Drop Dead Diva." She is perhaps best known for starring as Paige Collins on the series "Royal Pains."

Most notably, D'Orsay has found her permanent home at Hallmark and loves being a part of the popular network. She has even interacted with dedicated Hallmark fans by sailing with other popular network stars on the first-ever Hallmark Christmas Cruise. In November 2024, D'Orsay posted a compilation of video clips on Instagram from her time on the cruise alongside fellow Hallmark stars. "What better way to sail into Christmas than on a cruise with the most joyful fans in the world! The inaugural Hallmark Christmas Cruise was an absolute BLAST," D'Orsay wrote in the caption. "Thank you to all of those on board who made it so, so special."

