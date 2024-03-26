Erin Cahill's Viral Selfie With Hallmark's Leading Ladies Has A Sweet Story Behind It

The sweet story behind a selfie of Hallmark icons proves that the people involved in the movies are just as lovely as the movies themselves. The selfie included stars such as Erin Cahill, Nikki DeLoach, Lacey Chabert, and Brooke D'Orsay, along with a couple of other smiling faces. A few weeks after the iconic snap was shared on Instagram by Cahill, DeLoach, and Chabert, Cahill spoke about it in an interview with Just Jared.

The "A Taste of Love" actor said, "I have sang it out from the rooftops in every interview that Hallmark is a family." Cahill and the others in the photo met for a girls night out, but Cahill had been having a hard time. That day in particular hadn't been easy, and her friends helped lift the burden.

True fans of Hallmark star Cahill know that she works with a variety of charities and helped found her own. Cahill is also selfless in her personal life, telling Just Jared she was a caretaker for a member of her family. The day of the meetup with her Hallmark-world friends, Cahill was "dealing with some family health issues" and it had been difficult. She told her friends she was having "a rough day" but tried to move past it. However, DeLoach — whose life has been touched by tragedies — didn't ignore that.