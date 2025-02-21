Lauren Sanchez Looks So Different In Throwback Snaps With Her Children
Lauren Sanchez and billionaire beau Jeff Bezos came into their sometimes strange relationship with history: He and ex-wife MacKenzie Scott have four children together, and Sanchez, former television journalist and cinematic aviation company founder, has three children. Her oldest son, Nikko, born 2001, was a product of her relationship with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. And she shares her other two children, Evan (born 2006) and Ella (born 2008), with Endeavor Talent Agency head Patrick Whitesell.
Whether it's fair to judge or not, Sanchez has never presented herself publicly as a doting mother figure, mostly because we rarely see her photographed with her children. Instead Sanchez is seen jet-setting with Bezos, be it on his $500 million superyacht, or bouncing between their mega-mansions. Despite the outer image, Sanchez has professed love for her children on social media. For example, she posted a birthday tribute to Nikko in February 2025, lauding her eldest. And of course, there are the throwback pics she occasionally posts with her children, where she looks drastically different from the high-falutin billionaire's fiancée we know her to be today.
Yes, that's Lauren Sanchez in those throwback pics
In May 2024, Lauren Sanchez posted a photo (above left) on Instagram of her and son Nikko as a tribute to him graduating from college. Nikko looks to be around two, so we'd place the photo sometime in 2003. In it, Sanchez was giving slight Gwen Stefani vibes with her Mamacita fitted tank over a black bra and plaid mini-skirt. Referring to Sanchez's aforementioned career as a television reporter and how she looked back in the early 2000s, one follower wrote: "That's the Lauren I remember! Miss her on the news ... "
The second photo, above right, was taken in 2008 in L.A., with toddler Evan in her arms and Nikko by her side. The most notable thing in the photo, however, is how different Sanchez looks. Her face definitely looks great with minimal makeup, and a return to this pared-down aesthetic would be a welcome throwback too.