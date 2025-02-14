Meghan & Harry Pull Attention Away From William & Kate With Steamy Valentine's Day Pic
Meghan Markle shared a romantic post in honor of Valentine's Day just hours after William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, posted their own Valentine's photo on social media. While William and Kate's Instagram post showed rare PDA between the two, Meghan one-upped the game and took things a step further, sharing a picture of her and Harry locking lips. "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, ... " Meghan captioned her Instagram post on February 14. After praising him for his work with the Invictus Games, she added, "My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you."
In the black and white snap that Meghan posted on Valentine's Day, she and Harry shared their kiss while sitting at a table on an apparent date. The post comes just days after Meghan jetted out of Vancouver, leaving the Invictus Games early — and without her husband. Though the internet may have tried to make a big deal out of Meghan's early departure, sources told Telegraph, "This was always planned." She returned to California to reunite with her and Harry's two out-of-the-spotlight children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Meanwhile, William and Kate's photo was also super sweet — but in a totally different way.
Prince William planted a kiss on Kate Middleton's cheek
William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, kept their Valentine's Day snapshot completely PG. They chose to share a photo of them sitting on a blanket in a wooded area. Both dressed casually, William and Kate held hands and he sweetly kissed her cheek. It wasn't as steamy as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pic. However, the moment was certainly one that royal watchers don't often get to see from the future king and queen of England, who are always mindful of the unwritten rules of the royal family. In fact, William and Kate don't even hold hands when they attend events or make appearances.
"There is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA," royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told People magazine in March 2023. "The likely reasoning is more that while traveling on a tour such as the India trip, technically the couple are working representatives of British Monarchy," she continued.
Harry and Meghan really never followed any such protocol, however, and some of their PDA has caused a stir. And while just about everyone is now focused on Meghan's Valentine's Day post, there's still something really special about the one William and Kate chose to share — captioned with a red heart emoji. As for us? Well, we love them both.