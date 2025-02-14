Meghan & Harry Pull Attention Away From William & Kate With Steamy Valentine's Day Pic

Meghan Markle shared a romantic post in honor of Valentine's Day just hours after William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, posted their own Valentine's photo on social media. While William and Kate's Instagram post showed rare PDA between the two, Meghan one-upped the game and took things a step further, sharing a picture of her and Harry locking lips. "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, ... " Meghan captioned her Instagram post on February 14. After praising him for his work with the Invictus Games, she added, "My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you."

In the black and white snap that Meghan posted on Valentine's Day, she and Harry shared their kiss while sitting at a table on an apparent date. The post comes just days after Meghan jetted out of Vancouver, leaving the Invictus Games early — and without her husband. Though the internet may have tried to make a big deal out of Meghan's early departure, sources told Telegraph, "This was always planned." She returned to California to reunite with her and Harry's two out-of-the-spotlight children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meanwhile, William and Kate's photo was also super sweet — but in a totally different way.