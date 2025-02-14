Trump's Controversial White House Wall Art Says It All About His Ego

There's no denying President Donald Trump is unusually proud of his notorious mugshot, which came after gave himself up to an Atlanta jail in August 2023 in the midst of his 2020 election-meddling scandal. While some felons might view their criminal close-ups as shameful reminders of their shady pasts, Trump seemingly wears his as a badge of honor, and uses it as a way to elevate his political platform.

Advertisement

Democrats and detractors have used the mugshot to satirize President Trump's status as a felon and spread anti-Trump sentiments. The Trump campaign beat his critics to the punch, however, and had already commodified the image to boost his election presence with merchandise like T-shirts. The mugshot also appears to have inspired another infamous image, Trump's official inauguration portrait, in which he sported a similar menacing scowl.

Regardless if Trump and his supporters appreciate the picture, others thought the White House decoration was tasteless and alarming. "I believe Hitler also had a picture of himself in his office," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote. "Sick minds think alike." If anything, some users believe the photo's placement in the presidential home was just another reminder of his massive ego and drive to seem imposing to his adversaries. "He thinks it makes him look tough," another X user said. Other commenters joked about its positioning on the wall, and how that reflects Trump's dodgy reputation. "And it's crooked," another X user wrote. "So on point."

Advertisement