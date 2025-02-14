JD Vance Seemingly Confirms Elon Musk Won't Be Hanging Around Trump For Very Long
In the few weeks that Donald Trump has been in office, Elon Musk has been hanging around more than most would prefer. Musk currently heads up the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Some have even said that he loves Trump more than his own children, and clearly, Trump isn't getting the attention from Melania Trump. Well, JD Vance finally spoke about Musk's looming presence, and a few choice words garnered people's attention.
"If the American democracy can survive 10 years of Greta Thunburg scolding, you guys can survive a few months of Elon Musk," he quipped during a speech at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, 2025. Many were struck that he abbreviated Musk's playtime at the White House, and let's just say they weren't distraught.
"'Just a few months of Musk'? It means he will be gone soon, That's fine," wrote one user, "Few months? Sounds promising," added another. Though Vance's cryptic messaging has people guessing what he's implying, most simply hope that Musk will let the door hit him on the way out.
The Vice President was defending Elon Musk to European leaders
Though JD Vance's remark about Elon Musk was assuring that his presence in the government isn't permanent, the context was actually the vice president defending the tech billionaire overseas, as he has faced significant criticism for trying to get involved in politics. We all remember that viral moment when Musk threw his arm up, resembling a motion of dictators past during Trump's inauguration weekend, right? Yeah, he isn't the most popular over there.
Musk landed himself in particularly hot water when he inserted himself into the upcoming German election in an op-ed for a German Magazine. "As someone who has invested significantly in Germany's industrial and technological landscape, I believe I have earned the right to speak candidly about its political direction," he said. He has also outwardly shown his support for the far-right party Alternative for Germany, a group that has received scrutiny for its extremist conservative ideals. Well, there's one thing that many people seemingly hope for: Musk's involvement in politics diminishing over time.