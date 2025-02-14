Karoline Leavitt's Husband Is Nowhere To Be Found In Official Valentine's Day Post
Valentine's Day is the day of love, and for many people, it is also the day of posting about your relationship on social media for friends and enemies alike to see. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was quick to celebrate V-day with an Instagram post, but it didn't feature who we expected. Rather than sharing a photo of her hubby Nicholas Riccio, Leavitt showed off her real Valentine, instead: her son.
"Happy Valentine's Day from me and my little valentine," Leavitt captioned two photos of her holding her six-month-old baby Nicholas Robert. Of course, giving a Valentine's Day shoutout to your baby is a sweet gesture. Yet, it's worth noting that her baby, who goes by Niko, is featured on her social media much, much more frequently than her husband. In fact, Leavitt even posts about Donald Trump more frequently than she shows off her husband on her Instagram. So, why doesn't she show off her partner? It could be the 27-year-old press secretary's massive age gap with her 59-year-old husband, or perhaps it's an attempt to prevent the public from digging into the major red flags in Leavitt and Riccio's marriage. Either way, she didn't shy away from proudly telling the world that Niko is her Valentine this year, rather than her hubby.
Leavitt's posts about her husband are criticism magnets
A look through the press secretary's social media may show why Karoline Leavitt's husband and son are featured in very different ways. While Leavitt seldom posts about her husband, the photos of him that she has shared have received plenty of backlash. In August, when Niko was one month old, Leavitt shared a photo of her and Riccio holding their newborn. "Grandfather of the baby?" one commenter wrote, making note of Riccio's age. "Aw you and your dad. Good memories," another joked.
On Christmas 2023, Leavitt posted about getting engaged to her future hubby. Despite the fact that it was difficult to even see Riccio in the photos Leavitt included, he still raked in quite a few negative comments. "He's older than her dad," one Instagram user commented. "Men your age didn't like you or what?" another commenter joked. Someone else accused Leavitt of having "Daddy issues!" Evidently, the public doesn't exactly approve of Leavitt's choice of partner. And, since she's a public figure whose job is all about portraying a specific, curated image to the world, it's easy to see why she may choose not to open her relationship up to criticism any more often than she has to. Even so, we can imagine Riccio isn't too happy about getting a total Valentine's Day snub.