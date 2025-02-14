Karoline Leavitt's Husband Is Nowhere To Be Found In Official Valentine's Day Post

Valentine's Day is the day of love, and for many people, it is also the day of posting about your relationship on social media for friends and enemies alike to see. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was quick to celebrate V-day with an Instagram post, but it didn't feature who we expected. Rather than sharing a photo of her hubby Nicholas Riccio, Leavitt showed off her real Valentine, instead: her son.

"Happy Valentine's Day from me and my little valentine," Leavitt captioned two photos of her holding her six-month-old baby Nicholas Robert. Of course, giving a Valentine's Day shoutout to your baby is a sweet gesture. Yet, it's worth noting that her baby, who goes by Niko, is featured on her social media much, much more frequently than her husband. In fact, Leavitt even posts about Donald Trump more frequently than she shows off her husband on her Instagram. So, why doesn't she show off her partner? It could be the 27-year-old press secretary's massive age gap with her 59-year-old husband, or perhaps it's an attempt to prevent the public from digging into the major red flags in Leavitt and Riccio's marriage. Either way, she didn't shy away from proudly telling the world that Niko is her Valentine this year, rather than her hubby.

