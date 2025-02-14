RFK Jr.'s Fox News Interview Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing About Michelle Obama

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s bid for the White House in 2024 was decried by members of his family, and he eventually dropped out of the race and endorsed Donald Trump for president. Now, the frequent promoter of anti-vaccine conspiracy theories has been confirmed as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. As such, he has control over agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. During the 2024 election, RFK Jr. talked a lot about the idea of "Making America Healthy Again," and one of the ideas that he floated on Fox News recently to help with that goal sounds a lot like an idea that Michelle Obama supported when she was first lady. However, her take on it earned her nothing but condemnation from the right while RFK Jr.'s position seems to be met with support, and the hypocrisy of the situation is being pointed out on social media.

Here's the basics of the two ideas. In an appearance on Fox News on Laura Ingraham's show after having been confirmed by the U.S. Senate, RFK Jr. said: "The one place that I would say that we really need to change policies is ... school lunches. ... We shouldn't be subsidizing people to eat poison," via Fox News. Ingraham didn't push back against any critique of school lunches nor the idea that the government should have a say in the situation.

Back in 2010, Michelle was promoting the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act. In a fact sheet from the Obama White House about the act, it was described as providing "significant improvements that will help provide children with healthier and more nutritious food options, educate children about making healthy food choices, and teach children healthy habits that can last a lifetime." Sound familiar?

