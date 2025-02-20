Whatever Happened To Hugh Laurie Since House?

Have you ever found yourself wondering what happened to the cast of "House, M.D"? The gargantuan medical drama helped propel stars like Olivia Wilde to a new level of fame, but leading man Hugh Laurie was already a bonafide star before it aired. He knew what it was like to be part of highly-lauded shows in his native U.K., but working on a hit U.S. show was an entirely different kettle of fish. The experience was life-changing for the actor, and it left its mark on him towards the end. Laurie could have easily chosen to fade into obscurity and live off of the impressive checks he collected during the show's run, but he kept going, landing more than one role in other iconic projects — but that's not all he's been up to.

Laurie, though not one to toot his own horn, hasn't stopped spreading his creative wings. Since "House M.D." he has pursued other avenues besides acting, been awarded multiple prestigious honors (some by royalty), and even tried his hand at directing. If you thought you knew everything about Laurie, think again. There doesn't seem to be any end to his capabilities, or his incredibly generous nature.