Whatever Happened To Hugh Laurie Since House?
Have you ever found yourself wondering what happened to the cast of "House, M.D"? The gargantuan medical drama helped propel stars like Olivia Wilde to a new level of fame, but leading man Hugh Laurie was already a bonafide star before it aired. He knew what it was like to be part of highly-lauded shows in his native U.K., but working on a hit U.S. show was an entirely different kettle of fish. The experience was life-changing for the actor, and it left its mark on him towards the end. Laurie could have easily chosen to fade into obscurity and live off of the impressive checks he collected during the show's run, but he kept going, landing more than one role in other iconic projects — but that's not all he's been up to.
Laurie, though not one to toot his own horn, hasn't stopped spreading his creative wings. Since "House M.D." he has pursued other avenues besides acting, been awarded multiple prestigious honors (some by royalty), and even tried his hand at directing. If you thought you knew everything about Laurie, think again. There doesn't seem to be any end to his capabilities, or his incredibly generous nature.
Hugh Laurie experienced dark days by the end of House M.D.
When Hugh Laurie signed up to star in the hit medical show, "House, M.D.," he was no industry novice. By the time the series debuted in 2004, he was already well-established as one of Britain's finest comedic actors, having been a long-time collaborator of fellow British funnyman Stephen Fry and having appeared in iconic comedies such as "Blackadder." However, being famous in the country you come from is one thing; finding yourself America famous is a different beast entirely. The breakout success of "House, M.D." made Laurie a huge name in the United States, and while he enjoyed the ride, it became difficult for him towards the end of his time on the series.
When talking to the Radio Times a year after the show's end in 2013, the actor admitted that his level of fame had become a burden, as he was constantly worried about saying something wrong, and wasn't able to buy his own groceries anymore. He explained via Metro, "And having a very Presbyterian work ethic, I was determined never to be late, not to miss a single day's filming. You wouldn't catch me phoning in to say, 'I think I may be coming down with the flu.' But there were times when I'd think, 'If I were just to have an accident on the way to the studio and win a couple of days off to recover, how brilliant would that be?'"
He lost out on a pirate drama to John Malkovich
Moving on from a huge TV show can be incredibly difficult for actors. It's an age-old problem. Some 1980s sitcom stars found a new life as Hallmark stars, but continued success is often the exception and not the rule. When "House, M.D." came to an end, all eyes were on Hugh Laurie and what he would do next. With a solid career behind him before he starred in the medical drama, there were high hopes that he would come back swinging in a fresh, new project. In November 2012, news broke that Laurie had been booked to play the part of infamous pirate and scourge of the seas, Blackbeard, in a new 10-part historical drama from NBC called "Crossbones." Fans were excited to see Laurie in something a little different, and it seemed like it was a done deal — but it all came crashing down a few months later.
Talk about the series died down after Laurie's involvement made headlines, only to come back in March 2013 with reports that Laurie had been thrown overboard in favor of Hollywood alum John Malkovich. NBC didn't explain why Laurie jumped ship, and the series premiered with Malkovich at the helm in 2014. However, Laurie didn't miss out on much as the show didn't live past its first season due to poor viewing figures. We can't help but wonder, would Laurie have given the series the boost it needed to stay afloat?
He released a blues album in 2013
If you believed acting was the star's only job, we've got news for you: Hugh Laurie is much more musical than you originally thought. Laurie released his first album, "Let Them Talk" back in 2011, and followed it up with a blues record, "Didn't It Rain" in 2013, the year after "House, M.D." ended. The piano-based venture paid homage to New Orleans blues, and for a time, Laurie was focused on promoting his music ahead of his acting career. Talking to Reuters, Laurie credited the creation of his album with helping him stay sane when the series wrapped. "And I might have gone into a strange withdrawal period, but [I had] this incredible opportunity, I mean really, really once-in-a-lifetime chance to suddenly get in a room and speak in different tongues, as it were, with a whole different set of people with different ideas about life," he explained.
Laurie rebuffed the reporter's suggestion that music was a break from acting, insisting that it was far more than that and gave him more thrills than performing on screen. Laurie's passion paid off as "Did It Rain" peaked at number 3 in Britain, holding its position for 12 weeks. Its predecessor, "Let Them Talk" held the number 2 spot for 26 weeks. The U.S. was a tougher nut to crack, but even so, audiences pushed it to number 21 on the Billboard 200, with 14,000 copies sold in the first week alone.
Hugh Laurie donated his L'Oreal salary to charity
As important a figure as Hugh Laurie was back in 2011, we would never have guessed he would become the face of L'Oreal's male cosmetics range. Typically, although not always justifiably, this sector of the beauty world tends to go for heavy-hitting celebrities who are a little bit younger to help sell products. Watching Laurie step into the fray and appear in advertisements was both bewildering and magical. His commercials were charming, quirky, and undeniably funny, and most of all, they just worked. The actor's relationship with the beauty brand continued after he finished "House, M.D.," and as you might expect, he was paid handsomely for his trouble — but he didn't keep a penny.
Chances are you've heard about the ways Keanu Reeves has secretly given away millions, or how other celebrities like Dolly Parton or Catherine, Princess of Wales help charitable causes, but Laurie's philanthropic move went largely under the radar. In 2013, Laurie took to X, formerly Twitter, to hit back at a critic who wasn't happy with his association with the brand. "About this L'Oreal thing," he wrote. "Yes they did pay me a huge amount, and I paid it to Comic Relief. I have a clear conscience and complexion." The sum, which was likely in the millions, would've greatly benefited the organization, which aids those less fortunate in Britain and abroad.
He went from House, M.D. to another hit series
By the time 2014 rolled around, the political satire series "Veep" was in full swing with its stellar cast. "Seinfeld" alum Julia Louis-Dreyfus starred as the leading lady, Selina Meyer, and fans couldn't get enough. Hugh Laurie joined the show for Season 4, starring as Meyer's flame, Tom James. Laurie's comedy expertise garnered him praise for his performance, with The Globe and Mail critic John Doyle saying, "Hugh Laurie on 'Veep' is brilliant, biting satire." Laurie was at the heart of some juicy storylines, including in Season 7 when his character dishes the dirt on their steamy romance during an appearance on "This Morning."
Talking to the "Second in Command: A Veep Rewatch" podcast (via YouTube) in 2023, Laurie explained that when he was first approached for the role, it was shrouded in mystery. Comparing it to being scouted by MI6, the actor said, "I was asked to meet in a hotel in central London and it was not made clear to me what it was going to be about ... I thought, this is extraordinary, I love this show, it feels very alien to me, stylistically, [it] just feels like an arena in which I would not flourish." He continued that it felt so different from the rigid writing of "House, M.D." that he wasn't immediately certain if he could get used to the freestyling nature of "Veep." Thankfully, he took on the challenge and proved himself spectacularly wrong, much to the delight of fans.
He joined Tom Hiddleston to film a BBC thriller
In 2016, Hugh Laurie joined one of Hollywood's most down-to-earth celebrities, Tom Hiddleston, in an exciting BBC thriller. The pair starred in the John le Carre adaptation "The Night Manager," alongside Olivia Colman. While it could be argued that Hiddleston, then still at the peak of his fame as a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was the big draw for viewers in the stylish drama, it was Laurie who was the major talking point. He played the role of the devious and unapologetic arms dealer, Richard Roper, and sent chills down spines with his unwavering stares and dedicated, despicable performance. Laurie was nominated for several awards for his work and scooped a Golden Globe for best supporting actor.
Laurie couldn't resist giving his acceptance speech a political twist. "Thank you also to the many, many people who gave me this wonderful, extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I accept this award on behalf of psychopathic billionaires everywhere." Fans were elated in 2024 when it was announced the show would be returning for Season 2 in 2025, almost a decade after the show first hit screens.
Hugh Laurie recieved a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
At the time of writing, we're still wondering why actors like Julia Roberts, Al Pacino, and Leonardo DiCaprio don't have a star on the Walk of Fame. Some actors have turned down the honor, and some are just too busy to fit the dedication ceremony into their hectic schedules. But for those that do accept it, it's a true "I've made it, Ma!" moment that can't be underestimated. In 2016, Hugh Laurie was awarded his very own star, and the significance of the moment didn't pass him by. He attended the event in a dapper suit paired with a green tie. "I've been incredibly lucky. I'm going to bask in this extraordinary honor and my extraordinary good luck and I'll set to work first thing tomorrow on the global unfairness problem," he joked, via the BBC.
Laurie's longtime friend and collaborator, actor and comedian Stephen Fry, was there to pay tribute to his friend. He praised Laurie for his kindness. The star was placed outside the British pub, the Pig n' Whistle, at 6712 Hollywood Boulevard. In true Laurie style, he struck several hilarious poses for photographers alongside his star, as well as pulling up his pants to reveal brightly colored socks with the British flag on them. We couldn't imagine it any other way.
King Charles III honored him with a pretigious royal title
Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is one thing, but being recognized by your own country's royal family is something else entirely. For British celebrities and people of note, it's a dream to be awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) or a CBE (Commander of the British Empire.) Some people never find their way onto the coveted list, while others may only receive one or the other; Hugh Laurie is the proud recipient of both. He was given an OBE in 2007, and King Charles III (then Prince Charles of Wales) presented him with a CBE in 2018.
During an appearance on the podcast "Second in Command: A Veep Rewatch" in 2023 (via YouTube), Laurie admitted he had no idea how he was chosen for the honor. He said that the two men in front of him were soldiers who were being recognized for their incredible heroic actions, with officials reading out a long explainer of their gallantry. He was next. "My name came out as, 'Hugh Laurie for services to entertainment.' I don't know what it's for, I really don't know," he laughed. True to his nature, Laurie played down the importance of his awards.
He was given another important award in 2019
The latter 2010s were seemingly packed full of awards ceremonies and honorable mentions centering around Hugh Laurie. Not only did he scoop a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and another prestigious royal honor, but he was also given the Edinburgh TV Festival's Outstanding Achievement Award. This award is a big deal for Brits and has previously been awarded to "Monty Python" alum Michael Palin and "Dr. Who" mastermind Russell T. Davies, to name but a few. "I'd have been excited to receive an award just for sticking around — but this is overwhelming," Laurie said at the time, per Variety.
The CEO and director of the festival, Lisa Campbell, told the publication that it wasn't just the longevity of Laurie's career that made him the ideal recipient, but the breadth and depth of his work, too. Interestingly, Laurie told journalist Mariella Frostrup during an interview at the festival that he loathed to watch himself on screen. "Watching is bad, listening is even worse, I find. I would rather watch with my fingers in my ears than listen with my fingers in my eyes," he quipped, explaining that despite his vocation as an actor and all of the accolades he's won, he considers himself a self-conscious person.
Hugh Laurie had trouble returning to the United States
Considering just how long Hugh Laurie worked in the United States and how successful he was, it was mind-boggling for fans to learn that he had trouble re-entering the country in 2022. Laurie sat down on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to promote his upcoming series, "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?" and was candid about the poor move that hindered his return. Laurie, who looked dashing with a big, gray beard and not his usual stubble, told Colbert that he had spent a lot of time in London before returning stateside. When asked if he liked being back, Laurie emphatically told the host how much he loved it, but that there was a hitch.
"I had a tough time getting back in ... because I had neglected to observe that a green card expires," he admitted, to laughter from the audience. "I just didn't read it, I didn't read the small print." He applied for a new one under the advice that it would take a week to come through, but several months later, he was still empty-handed. Though it eventually arrived, Laurie told Colbert it was touch and go whether he was even going to make it for his show. Thankfully, he did.
He adapted and directed a hit novel for TV
Not content with being a best-selling musician or an award-winning actor, Hugh Laurie diversified even further in 2022 when he wrote, directed, and starred in an adaptation of the 1934 Agatha Christie novel, "Why Didn't They Ask Evans?" The classic story is complex and entertaining, much like the rest of Christie's work, and Laurie brought on a great cast. Lucy Boynton and Will Poulter starred as leads, and Laurie was brilliant as Dr. James Nicholson. The limited series marked a solid return for Laurie, who had steered clear of screen work since 2020's "Roadkill."
Though he did end up starring in the project, Laurie told the New York Post that he initially wanted to stay out of it and keep his involvement off-screen. He explained that someone told him it may look like he wasn't committed to the adaptation if he wasn't willing to act in it, so he found himself with a part. Questioning whether that was true or not, he joked, "What's much more likely is that the producers just thought they could save themselves a few quid. I'd be cheap and available." Reviews were generally good, with The Guardian awarding the series a handsome five-star rating.
He joined the cast of Tehran in season 3
Hugh Laurie has proven time and time again that he can turn his hand to almost any genre. He can do slapstick comedy, political satire, and gritty drama. In 2023, Laurie signed up to join the cast of the Apple TV+ thriller, "Tehran." The show, which was renewed for Season 3, focused on an agent who goes undercover in the city. Laurie joined the cast as a South African nuclear inspector named Eric Peterson and was quick to tell interviewers how thrilled he was to be in the project after signing up.
Talking to All Israel News, he explained that he landed the part purely because he loved the show so much. "I did keep talking to my agent, and I went on about [the show] for so long, and he called up one day and said, 'You're in it.' I was just such a fan of the show... I was on the next plane." Because of the war between Gaza and Israel, the third season didn't debut until the end of 2024.