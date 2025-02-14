Lauren Sanchez's Valentine's Day Post Accidentally Reveals Dry Romance With Jeff Bezos

On Valentine's Day, most people will be populating their Instagram grids with photos or videos of them and their loved ones in full celebration of love day. We saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stun the internet with a steamy V-day pic, and Barack and Michelle Obama shared loved-up images on social media, putting a strong end to claims they were on the way to a divorce. However, Lauren Sanchez's post about Jeff Bezos came nowhere close to other lovey-dovey posts, possibly indicating a dry romance between her and the Amazon founder.

In fact, Sanchez's post did not even make it to her grid. She shared a year-old post of Bezos on her Instagram story and simply wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day my love" with the white heart emoji. The caption of the shared post indicated admiration and awe as she marveled at the innovator working from the same desk he used while trying to build Amazon into the multinational company it is today. "This is where countless hours of hard work meet the heart of Day one. Here's to the endless pursuit of what's possible," that caption read.

Yet, her verbiage is different a year later, and her Valentine's post about Bezos was not even the first one in her story. Sanchez's initial V-day post on her stories was of a teacup filled with candied hearts, and a generic Valentine's message. Still, it's better than what the acclaimed businessman posted to his Instagram page ... which was nothing.

