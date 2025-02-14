Lauren Sanchez's Valentine's Day Post Accidentally Reveals Dry Romance With Jeff Bezos
On Valentine's Day, most people will be populating their Instagram grids with photos or videos of them and their loved ones in full celebration of love day. We saw Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stun the internet with a steamy V-day pic, and Barack and Michelle Obama shared loved-up images on social media, putting a strong end to claims they were on the way to a divorce. However, Lauren Sanchez's post about Jeff Bezos came nowhere close to other lovey-dovey posts, possibly indicating a dry romance between her and the Amazon founder.
In fact, Sanchez's post did not even make it to her grid. She shared a year-old post of Bezos on her Instagram story and simply wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day my love" with the white heart emoji. The caption of the shared post indicated admiration and awe as she marveled at the innovator working from the same desk he used while trying to build Amazon into the multinational company it is today. "This is where countless hours of hard work meet the heart of Day one. Here's to the endless pursuit of what's possible," that caption read.
Yet, her verbiage is different a year later, and her Valentine's post about Bezos was not even the first one in her story. Sanchez's initial V-day post on her stories was of a teacup filled with candied hearts, and a generic Valentine's message. Still, it's better than what the acclaimed businessman posted to his Instagram page ... which was nothing.
Inside Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' relationship
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos' relationship was confirmed in January 2019, while the Amazon founder was going through a divorce with MacKenzie Scott. Some have found the coupling strange, with many speculating that Bezos and Sanchez's relationship began as an affair. Despite their lack of public love on social media on Valentine's Day in 2025, they have supported each other through philanthropy and business efforts, and Sanchez has been vocal about her love for her multi-billionaire sweetheart.
In an exclusive 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal, the journalist and licensed pilot told the media outlet that she and Bezos, " ... fly together. We work out together. We're together all the time." That year, Bezos proposed, and in 2024, they displayed generous public displays of affection as they locked lips in front of the Trevi Fountain in Italy. Some people assume that the couple's relationship has been on the rocks in 2025 since Sanchez shared a post on Instagram in February where she captioned an image of her in a helicopter, "Some years start with turbulence, but that's just the wind reminding you to spread your wings." But, there's no evidence proving that this post was about Bezos or Sanchez's relationship.
It's possible that the couple are experiencing the challenges that arise when a wedding is being planned. Their wedding date has not been announced, but Sanchez confirmed in late 2024 that she has begun organizing the event.