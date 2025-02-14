Barack & Michelle Obama's Loved-Up Valentine's Day Display Takes An Axe To Divorce Rumors

Even though their tenure in the White House ended in 2017, Barack and Michelle Obama continue to captivate the public. Unfortunately, some of that interest generates rumors about the Obamas. After Michelle was absent at Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration, some people jumped to conclusions and believed the couple was headed for divorce. However, in celebration of Valentine's Day 2025, the Obamas showed their affection for each other in sweet posts on social media. In the photo Michelle shared, she and Barack are smiling with their arms around each other, heads touching. "If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama," Michelle remarked on X, formerly Twitter. "You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"

If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f099TnZHVY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2025

Barack used the same pic in his X post, proclaiming, "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama!" Even so, some people couldn't resist the opportunity to joke about a persistent rumor that claims Barack and Jennifer Aniston had an affair. Although Aniston already debunked that rumor back in October 2024, it reemerged amid the Obama divorce chatter.

However, the posts had a positive impact, and some commenters noted they felt assured the Obamas' marriage remained intact. Others praised the couple for their declarations of love and commitment. Barack and Michelle also posted identical messages on Instagram, and one user came up with a cute pun based on Michelle's message, writing, "Your BaROCK if you will..."

