Barack & Michelle Obama's Loved-Up Valentine's Day Display Takes An Axe To Divorce Rumors
Even though their tenure in the White House ended in 2017, Barack and Michelle Obama continue to captivate the public. Unfortunately, some of that interest generates rumors about the Obamas. After Michelle was absent at Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration, some people jumped to conclusions and believed the couple was headed for divorce. However, in celebration of Valentine's Day 2025, the Obamas showed their affection for each other in sweet posts on social media. In the photo Michelle shared, she and Barack are smiling with their arms around each other, heads touching. "If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama," Michelle remarked on X, formerly Twitter. "You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey!"
If there's one person I can always count on, it's you, @BarackObama. You're my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine's Day, honey! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/f099TnZHVY
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2025
Barack used the same pic in his X post, proclaiming, "Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama!" Even so, some people couldn't resist the opportunity to joke about a persistent rumor that claims Barack and Jennifer Aniston had an affair. Although Aniston already debunked that rumor back in October 2024, it reemerged amid the Obama divorce chatter.
However, the posts had a positive impact, and some commenters noted they felt assured the Obamas' marriage remained intact. Others praised the couple for their declarations of love and commitment. Barack and Michelle also posted identical messages on Instagram, and one user came up with a cute pun based on Michelle's message, writing, "Your BaROCK if you will..."
Michelle and Barack have repeatedly voiced their mutual dedication
Michelle and Barack Obama are candid about navigating the complexities of marriage. In December 2022, Michelle generated headlines by admitting that there was a decade that she was angry at Barack. However, they worked through it, and Michelle explained that ups and downs are an inevitable part of her life with Barack. "We're going to be learning and growing and get mad and restarting all the way through. That is marriage," Michelle informed Revolt.
Barack has also acknowledged their strengths as a couple when dealing with difficulties, especially when they were juggling life in the White House and parenting their children, Sasha and Malia Obama. "The thing that I think we were good about was talking stuff through, never losing fundamental love and respect for each other," Barack explained to Oprah Winfrey in an interview for Reuters in 2020.
In a discussion on "Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast," Winfrey noted a particularly moving statement from Michelle's book, "The Light We Carry": "Barack is my home." Michelle expressed this same sentiment in a November 2022 Instagram post. Michelle doesn't want people to idolize her romance, so she also keeps things real, describing how partners had to continually work together to meet each other's needs and deal with issues as they arose. "That's what sustaining a relationship is: it's the choice to figure it out, not to quit when it gets hard," Michelle clarified on "The Jay Shetty podcast" in January 2024.