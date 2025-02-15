4 Red Flags Between White Lotus Stars' Meghann Fahy And Leo Woodall's Relationship

In September of 2022, before "The White Lotus" season 2 even aired, Leo Woodall took to Instagram to share a series of photos he had taken behind the scenes while on set. There are several within the carousel with him and Meghann Fahy together, and Woodall even captioned the post with, "That's amore," which could be a casual reference to the fact the season was set in Italy. But, the comments between Fahy and Woodall on the post begged to differ.

When Fahy responded with, "I love you! I love these!" Woodall returned with, "Love you right back." This launched a series of flirtations that unfolded on the internet. Every time Fahy would post a selfie, Woodall would be there to comment. This eventually led to fans piecing together that something was going on between the two, however, the duo kept mum about the whole thing.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live," two callers asked a question that only the biggest "The White Lotus" fans would know to ask. Fahy was asked about rumors of a burgeoning romance between herself and Woodall, which she tried to shoot down. "I don't kiss and tell," she answered. However, it was only a matter of time before the couple became official in quite the scandalous way.

