4 Red Flags Between White Lotus Stars' Meghann Fahy And Leo Woodall's Relationship
After the second season of the acclaimed HBO series "The White Lotus" aired, several stars were able to find success. Two of the best breakout performances were from Meghann Fahy, the blonde bombshell who played Daphne, and Leo Woodall, the charming British actor who portrayed Jack. Both were commended for their acting chops, and for Woodall, his brave willingness to bare it all for the role. However, the duo found more than just success on set — they also found love. Although, they didn't let anyone in on their romance for quite a while.
With these two becoming real life partners on the set of "White Lotus" season 2, they certainly took their time to go public. As charming as their need for privacy can appear, it often has fans wondering if something else is going on beneath the surface. The line between playing coy and keeping secrets can be incredibly thin, especially when on-set romances can sometimes lead to disastrous breakups (think about the messy saga of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt). And despite the secrecy, there are still some visible red flags from Woodall and Fahy's relationship.
Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy downplayed their relationship
In September of 2022, before "The White Lotus" season 2 even aired, Leo Woodall took to Instagram to share a series of photos he had taken behind the scenes while on set. There are several within the carousel with him and Meghann Fahy together, and Woodall even captioned the post with, "That's amore," which could be a casual reference to the fact the season was set in Italy. But, the comments between Fahy and Woodall on the post begged to differ.
When Fahy responded with, "I love you! I love these!" Woodall returned with, "Love you right back." This launched a series of flirtations that unfolded on the internet. Every time Fahy would post a selfie, Woodall would be there to comment. This eventually led to fans piecing together that something was going on between the two, however, the duo kept mum about the whole thing.
In an interview with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live," two callers asked a question that only the biggest "The White Lotus" fans would know to ask. Fahy was asked about rumors of a burgeoning romance between herself and Woodall, which she tried to shoot down. "I don't kiss and tell," she answered. However, it was only a matter of time before the couple became official in quite the scandalous way.
Woodall and Fahy went public with PDA
A year after the rumors of Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy being an item went public, the couple finally went public themselves. And they did it quite boldly. In photographs captured by E! Online, the duo were seen enjoying a romantic moment in the drizzle of New York City. But the smooch wasn't the only indication that love was in the air — the couple also stopped at Zara, Sephora, and had a cozy little lunch at Russ & Daughters. But even though they were officially caught in the act, the couple was still being cagey about discussing their relationship.
While strolling down the red carpet for the Emmys in early January 2024, Fahy was stopped by Entertainment Tonight to discuss the status of her relationship. Once again, the "Your Monster" actress refused to divulge almost anything. "I can't confirm or deny," Fahy answered before continuing with, "Suffice it to say Italy was good for me in more than one way." But now that there's no denying that she and Woodall are entwined, how the couple wants to go about keeping things private is up for scrutiny.
Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall don't share photos of each other too often
Now that the two breakout stars can no longer dodge questions regarding whether or not they're together, both Leo Woodall and Meghan Fahy are doing their best to keep their love life as private as possible. Which is understandable, as both were not quite at the same height of fame before their roles on "The White Lotus." Part of the complete evolution of Fahy involves going from smaller roles on television to becoming a movie star in her own right. But now that she's nearly a household name, Fahy is doing her best to keep her Instagram coy.
In a series of snaps from a vacation she took with Woodall, the only photo in which he appears at all doesn't have his face in it. The photo shows the two kissing on the beach, the sun casting their shadows in the shape of a heart. Also within the carousel are plenty of photos of herself, and even a video of her sitting across the table from Woodall at dinner.
In an interview with Elle, Woodall commended both himself and his partner on being "very good at keeping it ... private." He continued, "You see public relationships all the time slapped all over social media and I can't imagine that's any fun. [A relationship] should be a safe space, so I think letting people into it is completely counterproductive."
Leo Woodall might have a thing for older women
As Leo Woodall continues his transformation into a bona fide star, one of the major roles he's taken has seen the 28 year-old pursue a much older love interest. For "Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy," Woodall plays the love interest of the 51 year-old titular Jones. When asked by The Telegraph how he felt about possibly being seen in such a sexualized nature, he responded with, "you know, it was kind of fun." When pressed on the taboo of portraying a younger man pursuing an older woman, Woodall had quite a bit to say about it. "I don't actually think that the younger man and older woman dynamic is that unusual ... It's just that we're not used to seeing it on screen."
Notably, Meghann Fahy is six years his senior — not the largest of age gaps, but still interesting. His respect and understanding for older women just might be working in the couple's favor. It seems Fahy is happy to be appreciated, and Woodall is a great partner to give her what she needs. Hopefully the two can keep their red flags to a minimum and see happiness for a while to come.