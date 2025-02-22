Jill Biden Seemingly Mocked Kamala Harris During A Speech Amid Their Rumored Feud
Political figures may be on the same side in terms of party, but that doesn't always mean that they completely agree with each other. It also doesn't mean they actually like each other. This is apparently true of former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Jill Biden, who have been rumored to be in the midst of a feud over the years. That speculation began circulating once again in a December 2024 Instagram post.
The post, published by the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) Companion, features a speech in which Biden made remarks that were similar to those made months earlier by Harris. In the video, a clip from Harris' September 2024 interview with theGrio Politics, features the former VP commenting on joy. "I find joy in the American people," Harris stated. "I find joy in optimism, I find joy in the ambition of the people, I find joy in the dreams of the people."
Intermingled with the clips of Harris is a December 11, 2024 speech from Biden at the White House Conference on Women's Health Research, in which she also mentioned joy. "I think we all need like this, you know, we all need to feel joy now," she said via WFAA's YouTube. Though Biden also mentioned the words peace and light, that was in reference to the holiday theme of the White House at the time.
The issues between Jill Biden and Kamala Harris date back to 2019
Former Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Jill Biden have never been accused of being BFF's. But though their strained relationship made headlines in December of 2024 thanks to a Biden speech where she perhaps mocked Harris, they've actually been butting heads longer than anyone realized.
During the debates leading up to the election, Harris openly criticized the then-former Vice President Joe Biden for his record on busing policies for school desegregation. Jill then fired back at Harris in a July 2019 interview with CNN. "I mean, the one thing you cannot say about Joe is that he's a racist. I mean, he got into politics because of his commitment to civil rights." But the problems didn't end there.
After Joe won the Democratic nomination, he chose Harris to be his running mate. Jill was reportedly upset by the move, especially because of Harris' previous comments about her husband. The two also reportedly couldn't hide their disdain for each other during President Jimmy Carter's January 2025 funeral, where they barely spoke. Though Jill and Harris held hands on camera during Joe's farewell address to the nation, there's no guarantee that the two women won't conflict again at some point.