Jill Biden Seemingly Mocked Kamala Harris During A Speech Amid Their Rumored Feud

Political figures may be on the same side in terms of party, but that doesn't always mean that they completely agree with each other. It also doesn't mean they actually like each other. This is apparently true of former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former First Lady Jill Biden, who have been rumored to be in the midst of a feud over the years. That speculation began circulating once again in a December 2024 Instagram post.

The post, published by the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) Companion, features a speech in which Biden made remarks that were similar to those made months earlier by Harris. In the video, a clip from Harris' September 2024 interview with theGrio Politics, features the former VP commenting on joy. "I find joy in the American people," Harris stated. "I find joy in optimism, I find joy in the ambition of the people, I find joy in the dreams of the people."

Intermingled with the clips of Harris is a December 11, 2024 speech from Biden at the White House Conference on Women's Health Research, in which she also mentioned joy. "I think we all need like this, you know, we all need to feel joy now," she said via WFAA's YouTube. Though Biden also mentioned the words peace and light, that was in reference to the holiday theme of the White House at the time.

