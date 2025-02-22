Everything Kristi Noem Has Shared About Her Granddaughter

Kristi Noem, the controversial new Homeland Security Secretary, is the grandmother to four grandchildren (alongside her gorgeous husband), with one recently born from their daughter Kennedy Frick and another three from other daughter Kassidy Noem-Peters. But it is Kassidy's four-year-old daughter Adeline West Peters that Noem seems to have a particular love of posting on social media. Noem posted on Facebook about the day "Addie" made her a grandmother in 2021, writing, "I'm trying hard not to be a 'helicopter' grandma but it's hard.... I may have to give that idea up. Miss Addie and I have so many adventures to plan."

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Noem has posted pictures of her and Addie celebrating the holidays, writing, "Miss Addie had a 'grandma' day, and I broke my own rules and put up the Christmas tree before Thanksgiving ... But we had so much fun!" During her time as governor of South Dakota, Noem posted a video of her helping Addie walk in a parade with her, writing, "Addie walked in the parade too!!! #proudGrandma." And in 2024, Noem brought Addie on stage with her at The Governor's Invitational Pheasant Hunt where she made sure the world knew that her granddaughter was just as big of a patriot as Noem when she posted on X, "Look how cute Addie is with her tiny little hand on her heart during the National Anthem... I just love every little thing she does."

