Weird Things About Elon Musk's Dad That Nobody Talks About

By and large, Elon Musk prefers to gloss over any specifics about his father Errol Musk. In an emotional interview with Rolling Stone in 2017, he hinted at just how toxic their relationship was, calling Errol a "terrible human being." While Elon did not provide specific details about the terrible things Errol did, he described his father's behavior as being so severe that it was hard for him to even talk about it without becoming overwhelmed with emotion. Elon admitted that growing up with such a figure left deep scars, making their strained relationship a central part of his personal narrative.

This relationship between Elon and Errol has been openly hostile for years now. Elon has openly criticized his father on several occasions, as we saw in Rolling Stone, while Errol usually likes to pretend that he has no idea where his son is coming from with all this negativity. (He's always giving his opinion on Elon to the press, which is something his son rarely reciprocates.) Looking at what's been said on the public record, one thing's clear: Errol is definitely hiding some very unusual, incredibly controversial aspects of his life. They're things few ever talk about ... until now.