Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh's Outdated Outfits Had Everyone Looking Away

It's hard to believe this is Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. But yes, she did indeed wear this jumbled colorful monstrosity back in 2001 to the Royal Ascot horse races, alongside husband Prince Edward. (It happened to be the couple's second wedding anniversary.) Color blocking, the fashion of wearing chunks of loud, often contrasting, shades, came to mainstream prominence in the 1960s, after Yves Saint Laurent sampled the look in the late '50s. Though fringe detailing has been prevalent in women's fashion since the 1920s, it didn't add anything modern or fresh to the jacket. Rather, it further muddled the chaos of the piece. Also adding to the mess was the oversized hat. Sure, we appreciate that it's customary to wear a festive headpiece to the races, but this one only served to add to the whimsical Dr. Seuss-iness of the look, and not in a positive way.

Where she did succeed was in her footwear. Neutral nude pumps were the only thing that could have anchored this look. Thankfully she didn't try to match one of the shades in her dated color block jacket.