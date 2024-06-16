The Most Inappropriate Outfits Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh Has Ever Worn

Compared to many members of the British royal family, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has done a fantastic job of avoiding scandal in recent years — but things haven't always been that way. Back in 2001, Sophie made headlines when a journalist disguised as a Middle Eastern businessman infiltrated her company, RHJ Public Relations, by posing as a potential customer. What resulted was a terribly embarrassing episode in which Sophie was taped calling Queen Elizabeth an "old dear" and claiming that the British people would never accept Queen Camilla as a leader. The incident forced Sophie to step back from her business. It also made her focus on living a life without drama.

Despite this initial episode, Sophie has gone on to become one of the most dutiful members of the British royal family. She has worked hard to follow all the rules of protocol and avoid any misstep. As royal expert Afua Hagan told Us Weekly, "She really gets on with the job, she connects very well with people on these engagements that she does, and she does a lot of them behind the scenes."

Even though Sophie has become a successful royal whose style changed after joining the family, she has not been able to avoid the occasional sartorial mistake. On a few occasions over the years, she has worn outfits that were not appropriate for her station.