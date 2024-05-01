How Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh's Style Changed After Joining The Royal Family
Whenever a member of the royal family gets hitched, it's a big deal. There's something about the idea of marrying into the firm that is both fascinating and alluring, so it's hardly surprising that royals-to-be get a lot of attention. Though Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and her husband, Prince Edward, may not have been under quite the same pressure as Prince William and Princess Catherine at their wedding, it was still a momentous occasion. Sophie was a PR career woman when she started dating Edward in the early '90s, and while her life changed dramatically in the years that followed, so did her style.
Sophie was the epitome of the '90s businesswoman before she had a ring on her finger, spending her time mostly in skirt suits. When she was off the clock, she wore skintight mini dresses that Queen Elizabeth II may have raised her eyebrows at. As we know, royal WAGs are supposed to present themselves in a certain way once they're official members of the House of Windsor — and a big part of that is a wardrobe overhaul.
After marrying Edward in 1999, Sophie was no exception. Gone were the mini-skirts and her 9-5 business outfits were squarely packed away as she embraced royal life. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's style has changed continuously over the years.
Sophie was the ultimate corporate chic dresser
Just like many royal love interests before they got hitched, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh had her own life with her own career. After all, the firm doesn't start picking up the tab until after it becomes official and a girl's gotta eat. Sophie worked as a press officer for a big U.K. radio station at the start of her career, before starting her very own PR firm, R-J H. There are many photos taken by the paparazzi of Sophie from these days, as there was a lot of interest in her blossoming relationship with Prince Edward — and mounting pressure as the years ticked by for him to propose.
Sophie's style at the time was quite normal for the era, with the future duchess wearing oversized, tailored suits, often in dark and muted colors. Her professional style wasn't about to win any awards, but there was something about her down-to-earth vibe that appealed to the public. Britain wanted to see a future royal working hard and with aspirations of their own, and Sophie's apparel just made her more relatable.
This photo, taken in April 1994, shows Sophie wearing a dark, loose blazer with button detailing over a plain white shirt. She matched it with straight tweed pants and added a red purse for a pop of color. It might not be the most coordinated look, but it certainly painted a picture of a high-flying female boss ready to take on the world.
Prior to marrying Prince Edward, Sophie wasn't afraid to make risky choices
Though Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was often photographed in work or casual wear during her early years in the public eye, she knew how to pull out all the stops for an event, too. This photo, taken in 1995 at a charity race day held at Ascot, is proof of that. Sophie wore a figure-hugging, pattern-clashing dress with cut-outs that were very on-trend at the time. She paired the dress with a black cropped jacket and a small black over-the-shoulder purse. Though the outfit would be considered far too short for an official royal, Sophie was still just Edward's girlfriend at the time, though they had been dating for a couple of years at this point.
Sophie still maintained her signature short blond hair, though it was growing out into a stylish bob. Admittedly, this snap is one of her boldest style statements. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's best and worst looks are often varied, but this is '90s fashion at its finest. However, even the most fashion-forward of royals at the time, including Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York, probably wouldn't have dared to wear something considered this risqué by royal standards.
Above-the-knee outfits would become a thing of the past for Sophie in the next few years, as she began to make her transition into official royalty.
Sophie's engagement photos show a modern woman with a royal twist
By the time the late '90s rolled around, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Prince Edward had been dating for several years. When the press and public know a relationship is serious, they begin to ask for news of an engagement. Before Prince William and Princess Catherine's royal wedding over 10 years ago, Catherine was dubbed "waity Katie" by the tabloids because their engagement was a decade in the making. Sophie went through a similar situation, with Edward famously snapping at a journalist in 1996 who asked him if he was going to propose, telling him to mind his own business.
When the day finally came in 1999, it was a cause for celebration. Queen Elizabeth II's youngest child was finally getting hitched. For their engagement photos and press conference, Sophie opted for a below-the-knee grey skirt and suit jacket combo with bead detailing. Though the look was reminiscent of Sophie's early career days, this chic outfit was beautifully tailored, giving it a much more refined silhouette.
With blond highlights and bouncy bangs, Sophie's hair was also beautifully coiffed for the occasion. As for jewelry, she kept it simple with a small necklace and diamond earrings — of course, the main event was the engagement ring. The band features three diamonds and is thought to be one of the most expensive engagement rings in the family.
Sophie embraced hats after her wedding to Prince Edward
If there's one thing we know about royal style, it's that hats are everything. A decent hat can tie together any look for a formal event, from a wedding to Royal Ascot. Many royals have made waves with their hat choices over the years, from Queen Elizabeth II to her granddaughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. When Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, became a bonafide royal, she fully embraced tradition and became an avid hat-wearer. In this snap taken the year after their wedding at the Windsor Castle Easter service, Sophie can be seen sporting a tall maroon hat with a large floral detail at the front, complete with feathers.
The almost cartoonish outline of the hat was very of its era, as '90s fashion began to transform into '00s style. These accentuated and dramatic shapes were becoming more popular, and Sophie wasn't afraid to embrace them. Though her skirts were longer and her tailoring more formal, Sophie was still a fan of mismatched tones. Here, she paired a blush-pink skirt suit with a pale blue scarf, the maroon hat, and a dark brown purse and court shoes.
Sophie had certainly come a long way in terms of crafting her royal style, but the journey had only just begun — and was set to get a lot more interesting as the years ticked by.
Sophie's maternity style took a leaf out of Queen Elizabeth II's book
The year 2003 ushered in a new chapter for Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and her husband, Prince Edward. The pair were set to become parents for the first time when they welcomed their daughter, Lady Louise Mountbatten Windsor. It wasn't an easy journey for Sophie and Edward, as Sophie previously underwent lengthy surgery in 2001 for an ectopic pregnancy. Despite being understandably devastated at her first loss, Sophie glowed throughout her subsequent pregnancy. In this photo from the time, Sophie wore a bright lilac dress with a matching full-length coat, proudly displaying her bump. She accessorized with a nude purse, a long, statement necklace, and small diamond earrings.
This image screams royal, as it's very similar in style to outfits Queen Elizabeth II favored throughout her reign. Some of the most lavish outfits Queen Elizabeth ever wore were bright and bold, especially in her later years. This ensured that she would always be easy to spot in a crowd. Whether Sophie intentionally took a leaf out of her mother-in-law's book when she put together this outfit is unclear, but it certainly seems that way.
This particular look was for a tour of the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show alongside her husband, making it the perfect summer aesthetic for an expectant royal mother. It wasn't just the flowers that bloomed that day, but the duchess, too!
Sophie's short dress days were long gone by the mid-2000s
By 2004, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was in full swing of royal life. She was a mother to her daughter, Lady Louise Mountbatten Windsor, and had been in the royal fold for five years. As such, she was more than familiar with the cardinal rule of royal dressing: no short skirts. You'll never see the likes of Princess Catherine or Camilla, Queen Consort, wearing a thigh-bearing dress. It's simply not the done thing. There are many strict rules royals from around the world have to follow, and this is simply one of them.
Sophie also left that in the past, as can be seen in this photo taken at a charity function in 2004. Sophie opted for a striking black and white striped dress that hung all the way down to her mid-calf, pairing it with a chic black overcoat with striking purple lining. To top it off, she went for a simple black pump.
By today's royal standards, it may still seem like quite a bold choice for a royal. We don't tend to see the Windsor ladies wearing bold patterns as much, but back then Sophie was still marching to the beat of her own drum. Though it wasn't always a style win, one could never accuse Sophie of playing it safe.
By 2010, Sophie was becoming more playful with her style
The public will always keep a close eye on the royal family's every move, whether it's anticipating a sequel to "Spare" or keeping tabs on how members interact with each other at events — the world never stops paying close attention. Royal fashion is one such thing reporters and royal enthusiasts zoom in on.
The clothing choices of royal women not only influence consumer sales but also offer glimpses into their personalities. Some members of the royal family opt to play it safe rather than choose something that might be a little bit more avant-garde to wear. Thankfully, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, doesn't seem to be too concerned about what others think. Though she certainly has tweaked her personal aesthetic to be respectful of the house rules, Sophie has been spotted having fun with it on more than one occasion. In 2010, Sophie attended the opening of a special school for girls and boys in a very demure navy outfit — but it was her clutch purse that stole the show.
The bright and bold Union Jack purse was emblazoned with slogans like "Britannia Rules" and "Flying the Flag for Fashion." A member of the British institution proudly displaying the flag was something no one else had quite seen before, which is why it caused such a splash. What's more, Sophie, by this time a mother of two, looked positively glowing with a flawless complexion and bouncy blond locks.
Sophie's chic style evolved to show that beige isn't boring
It's not unfair to say that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has somewhat of a chequered fashion history. In the early days, her style tended to consist of smart casual suits and mismatched outfits, even at royal events. However, by the 2010s, she seemed to find steadier ground. Once the tide began to turn, there was no stopping Sophie, who soon became a bonafide fashion icon. Even Princess Catherine's best fashion moments have stiff competition with some of Sophie's outfits in the last decade — and that's really saying something.
Case in point: this stunning beige coat dress the duchess wore to the Christmas races at Ascot in 2015. This neutral color could have easily looked dull and boring, but the shape of the coat is perfect for Sophie, with the cinched waist extenuating her figure. In the 1990s, Sophie may have chosen a totally outlandish colored scarf to pair with the outfit, but 2010s Sophie knew better.
The brown animal print scarf worked amazingly well with the coat, providing just the right amount of contrast while still sticking to the theme. Sophie pulled her long blond tresses back into an updo and finished the look off with a beaming smile. If we ever needed any evidence that Sophie was coming after the royal style crown, then this was it.
Sophie branched out to blooming beautiful bold florals in 2023
Cast your mind back to PR guru Sophie, before she became a duchess and Prince Edward's wife. Photographs taken by the paparazzi often showed her in dark colors of muted tones, mismatched looks, and generally more misses than hits. These days, the opposite is true. Sophie's best fashion moments ever have largely happened over the past few years, proving that it's never too late to up the ante when it comes to fashion. In 2023, Sophie attended a performance of "Orb and Sceptre" at the Horse Guards Parade in London. Though she was solo at the event, Sophie didn't need Edward on her arm to make an impression.
She wore a beautiful white dress adorned with blue roses. The long-sleeve midi number saw Sophie splashed across fashion mags across the globe, with fans going wild for this playful, fun gown. The £1,600 Emilia Wickstead frock was suddenly all over the press, with outlets from the Daily Mail to Express and Woman & Home telling fans where they could get it.
Though it was a fairly traditional style of dress, Sophie gave it a modern twist. You can take the girl out of PR but you can't take PR out of the girl — and maybe Sophie knows how to work this to her advantage.
Sophie proved retro fashion never dies in 2024
During a royal engagement to see the British women's rugby team, the Leeds Rhinos, train in 2024, Sophie donned yet another impressive suit. This wide-legged number harks back to "Sophie the PR city gal" aesthetic in the '90s, but it's been given a little twist. The duchess may have been no stranger to an oversized suit back in the day, but how well it was fitted didn't necessarily come into play. Whether that was down to the style at the time or Sophie's own preference is unclear, but as soon as she found the magic of tailoring, all bets were off.
The jacket sits nicely on Sophie's waist without being too restricting, but the real star of the show is the pants. The oversized wide-leg is very '70s, giving the outfit a vintage-meets-modern vibe that isn't to be underestimated. Sophie also coordinates the stripes on her top with the stripes on her bag, both in a light brown color. Her loose blond waves are the perfect match to this smart, chic, yet somehow casual outfit.
And that's what's so special about Sophie's style evolution; no matter what she wears, Sophie is always unapologetically herself. She likes what she likes, and while she has adapted to dress appropriately to her station, her personality always shines through — be it in a wide-leg suit or a statement purse.