How Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh's Style Changed After Joining The Royal Family

Whenever a member of the royal family gets hitched, it's a big deal. There's something about the idea of marrying into the firm that is both fascinating and alluring, so it's hardly surprising that royals-to-be get a lot of attention. Though Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and her husband, Prince Edward, may not have been under quite the same pressure as Prince William and Princess Catherine at their wedding, it was still a momentous occasion. Sophie was a PR career woman when she started dating Edward in the early '90s, and while her life changed dramatically in the years that followed, so did her style.

Sophie was the epitome of the '90s businesswoman before she had a ring on her finger, spending her time mostly in skirt suits. When she was off the clock, she wore skintight mini dresses that Queen Elizabeth II may have raised her eyebrows at. As we know, royal WAGs are supposed to present themselves in a certain way once they're official members of the House of Windsor — and a big part of that is a wardrobe overhaul.

After marrying Edward in 1999, Sophie was no exception. Gone were the mini-skirts and her 9-5 business outfits were squarely packed away as she embraced royal life. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's style has changed continuously over the years.