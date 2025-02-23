The Cringey 2000s Hair Trend That Kimberly Guilfoyle Should Seriously Stop Using

Like many of the most dated outfits, some hairstyles and accessories are better left in their original era. Of course, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to resurrecting outdated styles, and when it came to one late-2000s hair trend, it was glaringly obvious she didn't get the memo.

In a November 2024 Instagram post, Guilfoyle was among the many supporters present to celebrate President Donald Trump's election victory. Perhaps the only thing that reached higher heights than President Trump's ego at the victory party was Guilfoyle's hairdo, which seemingly took on a life of its own, as seen in the photo below. Some attendees and social media users might have noticed her hair was unnaturally raised toward the back as if she artificially teased it using an accessory like the infamous Bumpits.

In case you missed out on these accessories from the 2000s, Bumpits hit the height of their popularity near 2008 and were used to "create today's hottest hairstyles in seconds", per a commercial posted on YouTube. In the 2020s, however, Guilfoyle not only showed the accessory now achieves more ridiculous results than glamorous ones, but she also further exposed her hairstyle's artificiality.

