The Cringey 2000s Hair Trend That Kimberly Guilfoyle Should Seriously Stop Using
Like many of the most dated outfits, some hairstyles and accessories are better left in their original era. Of course, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is no stranger to resurrecting outdated styles, and when it came to one late-2000s hair trend, it was glaringly obvious she didn't get the memo.
In a November 2024 Instagram post, Guilfoyle was among the many supporters present to celebrate President Donald Trump's election victory. Perhaps the only thing that reached higher heights than President Trump's ego at the victory party was Guilfoyle's hairdo, which seemingly took on a life of its own, as seen in the photo below. Some attendees and social media users might have noticed her hair was unnaturally raised toward the back as if she artificially teased it using an accessory like the infamous Bumpits.
In case you missed out on these accessories from the 2000s, Bumpits hit the height of their popularity near 2008 and were used to "create today's hottest hairstyles in seconds", per a commercial posted on YouTube. In the 2020s, however, Guilfoyle not only showed the accessory now achieves more ridiculous results than glamorous ones, but she also further exposed her hairstyle's artificiality.
Kimberly Guilfoyle has boosted her hair multiple times
Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't afraid to manipulate her hairstyle. Though it was obvious she was also sporting excessively long hair extensions at President Donald Trump's campaign event, their inclusion felt far less egregious than having Bumpit-esque hair volume. Regardless, it appears Guilfoyle could have publicly worn them on multiple occasions, like when she spoke with Archbishop Elpidophoros of America in December 2024 (as seen below), or when she appeared on the cover of Resident Magazine's January/February 2025 issue.
Some Reddit users reminisced about the Bumpits in the subreddit r/2000sNostalgia, though their practicality today was questioned. "I used them too," one Reddit user wrote. "It looks ridiculous today but I did like the volume effect. Neon colors & spandex shorts already came back — I'll sit it out the 3rd go round." Others, however, mocked its use today, citing the questionable and dated looks it creates. "Now you too can look like the Long Island Medium for only $19.99," another Reddit commenter quipped. Some argued it was even out of style back then, given the '60s beehive-style hairdo the commercial shows it could create. In the end, it seems Guilfoyle was content donning an archaic style that recalls the days before she dated Donald Trump Jr.
Guilfoyle isn't the only celebrity trying to bring back Bumpits or their results, however. Stars like Nicole Kidman, Margaret Qualley, and Kathy Bates each had Bumpits-style hairdos at the 2025 Golden Globes alone. Though the product — or rather the general style it creates — has apparently received some celebrities' approval stamps, that doesn't change the fact the look is still outdated.