Signs Meghan Markle Is Overly Bougie About Her Bling

The curious case of Meghan Markle's shapeshifting ring has caused murmurs that she might be unsatisfied with the piece. A body language expert might've only added more weight to this theory. The observant Judi James asserted that Markle might be consciously trying to upgrade the ring to suit her tastes. "But as a very style-conscious woman in her second marriage, Meghan was much more likely to have her ideal design firmly in her mind and this could have led to her modifications," she said in an interview with Express.

Advertisement

Speaking exclusively to The List, Mike Fried, who's the CEO of The Diamond Pro and has decades' worth of experience with precious stones, felt Markle's behavior toward her engagement ring was peculiar — even by celebrity standards. History has shown him that it's not uncommon for celebrities (or those who come into some more money) to splurge on making engagement ring alterations. "But alternating a ring frequently, as Meghan has done, is still a bit unusual," Fried said.

He further shared some of the more common modifications engagement rings go through, which somewhat align with the rumored enhancements Markle made to her own piece. "They might increase the carat weight of their center stone, swap for a colored gemstone, or change the setting style," Fried said. "Many couples also choose to add a ring to their set for these milestones, such as a diamond eternity band." Markle does have an eternity band in her ring collection, along with a pinky ring with a hidden meaning.

Advertisement